Shares fluctuate as tensions rise in China: live updates

L marks will no longer be sold Victoria's secret Sycamore Partners, a private equity investor. The firms said Monday that they had reached a mutual agreement to terminate the agreement. The announcement came after L Brands and Sycamore argued in court about going ahead with the transaction based on Victoria’s Secret response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sycamore had agreed to buy the majority of Victoria’s Secret of the besieged L Brands in February for $ 525 million in a deal expected to close this spring. Bath and body work, which is also owned by L Brands, would become an independent public company. But the sycamore He tried to back out of the deal as the pandemic forced Victoria’s Secret, and much of the retail industry, to temporarily close stores and staff without permission.
L marks He said Monday that he planned to move forward with establishing Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret as two separate companies. Leslie H. Wexner, CEO of L Brands, will continue to resign from his duties as CEO and President of the company. The L Brands board appointed Stuart Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer of L Brands, to become the brand's interim CEO, with immediate effect.
A week after the Paycheck Protection Program began supporting a second round of small business aid loans, $ 175 billion of the remaining $ 310 billion in program funds has been committed, according to the Department of the Treasury and the Small Business Administration.
Approximately 2.2 million applicants have been approved for loans so far in this round, averaging $ 79,000, the agencies said. That's much smaller than the $ 206,000 average in the program's $ 342 billion first round of loans, when publicly traded companies and other larger organizations absorbed billions of dollars.
Strong demand overwhelmed the Small Business Administration's computer system early last week, preventing many banks from processing their clients' requests. Lenders said infatuation began to subside toward the end of the week, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the delay had been cleared.
JPMorgan Chase, the program's largest lender in the first round, said on Friday that it had approved an additional 211,000 loans, taking its loans through the program to $ 29 billion. Bank of America said Monday that it approved 256,000 applications in the past week, bringing its total loan to nearly $ 25 billion. Citigroup said it made just over $ 3 billion in loans to the S.B.A. for approval in the last week.
But many questions remain about the program's murky rules, particularly those involving loan forgiveness for companies that use the money to retain or rehire workers. The first loan recipients will be able to apply for forgiveness later this month. The Treasury and S.B.A. He said Sunday that they planned to issue additional rules and guidance.
Public companies repay millions in loans for small businesses.
Publicly traded companies have returned more than $ 375 billion in federal stimulus loans aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat, according to a New York Times analysis of stock presentations and public announcements. Many of the companies began paying back the loans after their disclosures sparked a protest that the stimulus program was directing money to large corporations instead of smaller operations like independent retailers and restaurants.
Times analysis shows that nine of the 10 largest known loans issued to public companies have been or will be repaid. The outlier, a loan to BBQ Holdings, which owns several hospitality brands, including Dave's famous barbecue, was first unveiled on Friday.
Ashford Inc., which oversees a network of hotels and resorts, including Ritz Carltons and one of the main beneficiaries of the program, said Saturday that He and his subsidiaries would repay $ 68.8 million in loans after mounting criticism from policy makers and members of the public. So far, at least 35 public and private companies have repaid their loans.
With the loan program under scrutiny, federal officials in late April began establishing new policies to limit which public companies could receive the stimulus aid. Public companies with access to other capital are unlikely to be eligible for loans, and companies that repaid before May 7 would face no sanctions.
Lawrence Summers says the government needs to do much more to save the economy.
Lawrence H. Summers, a former Treasury secretary, said Monday that government work was far from being done to prevent the US economy from falling into a disaster zone.
Summers called for an ambitious federal public works program, expanded pay supplements, and grants to state and local governments, along with an aggressive public health campaign to extend coronavirus testing and tracking and develop drugs and vaccines.
Although he cautioned against large deficits during the financial crisis and recession of 2008, Summers said he was far more concerned with doing too little in this crisis than doing too much.
During a webinar organized by the New York Economic Club, he said that efforts to stop economic damage would inevitably involve waste and finding dead ends, but that "conventional economic efficiency should not be what it should be doing during a war." .
Summers, who was Treasury Secretary to the Clinton administration and head of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama, is now advising on the presidential campaign of Joseph R. Biden Jr., the alleged Democratic candidate.
He said he was more pessimistic about the economic outlook than a month ago, but added that weighing economic goals against public health considerations was a false choice. The economy will not revive, he said, without stopping the spread or providing better treatments.
Both Mr. Summers and R. Glenn Hubbard, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, said they were baffled by continued resistance from the stock market. "I think the market is probably wrong," said Summers.
As for boosting the economy, Mr. Summers said the unemployment insurance system should indeed be complemented by a generous and long-lasting "job insurance,quot; program that would help support job-sharing arrangements. "I would focus on protecting people and protecting their income,quot; rather than bailing out big corporations, he said.
Wind turbines, solar panels, and hydro plants are supplying more electricity to the United States than coal-fired power plants as the coronavirus outbreak spread widely, according to an analysis published Monday.
Renewable energy sources supplied more power to the grid than coal-fired plants in April, the first full month that they have, according to a review of government data by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
The energy institute found that coal supplied less than 20 percent of the country's electricity in January and fell to just 15.3 percent in April. As recently as 2008, coal accounted for about half of the nation's electricity.
The actions of the four largest US airlines: Delta airlines, United airlines, American airlines and Southwest Airlines – fell sharply on Monday after Warren Buffett said he had left his stakes in the companies.
"We like those airlines, but the world has changed for airlines," Mr. Buffett said Saturday during his conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting, Berkshire Hathaway. "I don't know how it has changed and I hope it will be corrected reasonably quickly."
Buffett invested in those companies in 2016 after turning the industry down for years. In In an interview with CNBC at the time, he said the airlines had been "a disaster for capital," but said he believed the industry had "taken away a bad first century." In fact, airlines had enjoyed a profitable streak of several years before the pandemic.
The existential crisis the industry is now in has begun to spread to its suppliers. Monday, General EnergyThe aviation unit, which makes engines and other aircraft components, said it plans to cut up to 25 percent of its workforce, a reduction of about 13,000 hourly and salaried employees. Last week, Boeing He said he hoped passenger demand would take years to recover and that he plans to cut 16,000 jobs.
Stocks bounce back from the early slide as tech stocks rise.
Shares on Wall Street rose on Monday, after a slump in Europe and Asia as investors remained on the brink of the severity of the economic downturn.
The S,amp;P 500 was less than half a percent higher, after recovering from initial losses, in part due to a rebound in the shares of large technology companies.
The markets have been pushed and pulled by two rival ideas lately. Encouraged by the progress made in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and hoping that the economies will begin to reopen soon, investors offered the shares sharply higher in April. But that optimism has been undermined as evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's damage to jobs, corporate earnings and the economy as a whole.
For the past few days, the focus has been on risk. On Monday, sentiment was affected by mounting tensions between the United States and China.
The Trump administration, under pressure from its own problems in dealing with the outbreak, has increased criticism of China's response. President Trump said Sunday that the Chinese government made a "horrible mistake,quot; in its response to the coronavirus, and then organized a cover-up that allowed the pathogen to spread worldwide. In response, it has threatened new tariffs on Chinese products.
In some global markets, the decline was in part an update to trading on Friday. Shares in France and Germany, which had closed on Friday, fell more than 3 percent. But the FTSE 100 in Britain, which traded on Friday, was only slightly lower.
DoorDash says it will expand the quarantine payment for its workers.
In an agreement with the Pennsylvania attorney general, DoorDash it is expanding quarantine payments for workers making their deliveries, providing subsidized tele-health and offering temporary financial assistance for child care.
The deal, which applies to DoorDash workers across the country, was sought by the Pennsylvania attorney general's office, which had promoted fair labor practices at concert economy companies. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he hoped that the changes DoorDash was making "would inspire others to act."
The coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns about the concert economy model, which offers flexibility to workers but does not provide traditional job protections like paid sick leave and health insurance.
Since the outbreak in the United States, concert employers like DoorDash and Uber have begun providing limited sick pay to workers diagnosed with the virus. Uber has he asked federal lawmakers to protect him from lawsuits for misclassifying workers in exchange for providing medical supplies and compensation during the pandemic.
J crew, known for producing preppy fashion with mass market appeal, It filed for bankruptcy on Monday, becoming the first major retailer to fall victim to the pandemic that has plagued the world economy.
The company, whose popularity was raised more than a decade ago by one of its most prominent admirers, Michelle Obama, had accumulated enormous debt even before the outbreak. Since then, it has seen virtually eliminated sales at more than 170 J. Crew stores and another 140 operated under the popular Madewell brand that also owns.
J. Crew had struggled to keep up with changing tastes, but seemed to have adapted in recent months, having named Jan Singer, formerly of Nike and Victoria's secret, its new executive director. The company had planned an IPO this spring from Madewell, a denim brand popular with millennials, to pay off debt and renew the J. Crew brand.
J. Crew is the first major retailer to fall for the coronavirus, but it is unlikely to be the last. The pandemic halved sales of clothing and related accessories in March and is believed to have had an even greater effect in April. Neiman Marcus you are carrying significant debt, for example. AND Brooks brothers already faced with questions about his future.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Costco, the club's retailer, has begun to limit the amount of meat customers can buy at one time. The company said in an update on its website on Monday that fresh beef, pork and poultry products would be "temporarily limited to 3 items,quot; per member. The limits come as production in the meat industry slows down after widespread illnesses in slaughterhouses throughout the Midwest and South.
The giant cruise Carnival Corporation He said Monday that he planned to reopen the cruise on eight of his ships before the end of the summer. Carnival has canceled service on some of its cruise lines through September, but said it planned to offer cruises from the ports of Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida, as early as August 1.
-
Intel He said he would pay $ 900 million to acquire Moovit, the maker of an app that provides directions based on real-time traffic data, a rare business in today's environment. The acquisition will complement Intel Mobileye, the company's growing autonomous driving unit, which produces hardware and software for driving assistance functions used in vehicles across the industry.
The reports were contributed by Patricia Cohen, Ivan Penn, Stacy Cowley, Alexandra Stevenson, Kate Conger, Michael Corkery, David Yaffe-Bellany, Vanessa Friedman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Mihir Zaveri, Jeanna Smialek, Niraj Chokshi, Brooks Barnes, Mohammed Hadi, Austin Ramzy, Michael J. de la Merced, Carlos Tejada, Noam Scheiber, David McCabe, Marc Tracy and Sapna Maheshwari.