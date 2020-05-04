Shares fluctuate as tensions rise in China: live updates

L marks will no longer be sold Victoria's secret Sycamore Partners, a private equity investor. The firms said Monday that they had reached a mutual agreement to terminate the agreement. The announcement came after L Brands and Sycamore argued in court about going ahead with the transaction based on Victoria’s Secret response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sycamore had agreed to buy the majority of Victoria’s Secret of the besieged L Brands in February for $ 525 million in a deal expected to close this spring. Bath and body work, which is also owned by L Brands, would become an independent public company. But the sycamore He tried to back out of the deal as the pandemic forced Victoria’s Secret, and much of the retail industry, to temporarily close stores and staff without permission.

A week after the Paycheck Protection Program began supporting a second round of small business aid loans, $ 175 billion of the remaining $ 310 billion in program funds has been committed, according to the Department of the Treasury and the Small Business Administration.

Approximately 2.2 million applicants have been approved for loans so far in this round, averaging $ 79,000, the agencies said. That's much smaller than the $ 206,000 average in the program's $ 342 billion first round of loans, when publicly traded companies and other larger organizations absorbed billions of dollars.

Strong demand overwhelmed the Small Business Administration's computer system early last week, preventing many banks from processing their clients' requests. Lenders said infatuation began to subside toward the end of the week, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the delay had been cleared.

JPMorgan Chase, the program's largest lender in the first round, said on Friday that it had approved an additional 211,000 loans, taking its loans through the program to $ 29 billion. Bank of America said Monday that it approved 256,000 applications in the past week, bringing its total loan to nearly $ 25 billion. Citigroup said it made just over $ 3 billion in loans to the S.B.A. for approval in the last week.

But many questions remain about the program's murky rules, particularly those involving loan forgiveness for companies that use the money to retain or rehire workers. The first loan recipients will be able to apply for forgiveness later this month. The Treasury and S.B.A. He said Sunday that they planned to issue additional rules and guidance.

Times analysis shows that nine of the 10 largest known loans issued to public companies have been or will be repaid. The outlier, a loan to BBQ Holdings, which owns several hospitality brands, including Dave's famous barbecue, was first unveiled on Friday.

Lawrence Summers says the government needs to do much more to save the economy.

Lawrence H. Summers, a former Treasury secretary, said Monday that government work was far from being done to prevent the US economy from falling into a disaster zone.

Summers called for an ambitious federal public works program, expanded pay supplements, and grants to state and local governments, along with an aggressive public health campaign to extend coronavirus testing and tracking and develop drugs and vaccines.

Although he cautioned against large deficits during the financial crisis and recession of 2008, Summers said he was far more concerned with doing too little in this crisis than doing too much.

During a webinar organized by the New York Economic Club, he said that efforts to stop economic damage would inevitably involve waste and finding dead ends, but that "conventional economic efficiency should not be what it should be doing during a war." .

Summers, who was Treasury Secretary to the Clinton administration and head of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama, is now advising on the presidential campaign of Joseph R. Biden Jr., the alleged Democratic candidate.

He said he was more pessimistic about the economic outlook than a month ago, but added that weighing economic goals against public health considerations was a false choice. The economy will not revive, he said, without stopping the spread or providing better treatments.

Both Mr. Summers and R. Glenn Hubbard, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, said they were baffled by continued resistance from the stock market. "I think the market is probably wrong," said Summers.

As for boosting the economy, Mr. Summers said the unemployment insurance system should indeed be complemented by a generous and long-lasting "job insurance,quot; program that would help support job-sharing arrangements. "I would focus on protecting people and protecting their income,quot; rather than bailing out big corporations, he said.

Wind turbines, solar panels, and hydro plants are supplying more electricity to the United States than coal-fired power plants as the coronavirus outbreak spread widely, according to an analysis published Monday.

The energy institute found that coal supplied less than 20 percent of the country's electricity in January and fell to just 15.3 percent in April. As recently as 2008, coal accounted for about half of the nation's electricity.

The actions of the four largest US airlines: Delta airlines, United airlines, American airlines and Southwest Airlines – fell sharply on Monday after Warren Buffett said he had left his stakes in the companies.

"We like those airlines, but the world has changed for airlines," Mr. Buffett said Saturday during his conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting, Berkshire Hathaway. "I don't know how it has changed and I hope it will be corrected reasonably quickly."

Stocks bounce back from the early slide as tech stocks rise.

Shares on Wall Street rose on Monday, after a slump in Europe and Asia as investors remained on the brink of the severity of the economic downturn.

The S,amp;P 500 was less than half a percent higher, after recovering from initial losses, in part due to a rebound in the shares of large technology companies.

The markets have been pushed and pulled by two rival ideas lately. Encouraged by the progress made in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and hoping that the economies will begin to reopen soon, investors offered the shares sharply higher in April. But that optimism has been undermined as evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's damage to jobs, corporate earnings and the economy as a whole.

For the past few days, the focus has been on risk. On Monday, sentiment was affected by mounting tensions between the United States and China.

The Trump administration, under pressure from its own problems in dealing with the outbreak, has increased criticism of China's response. President Trump said Sunday that the Chinese government made a "horrible mistake,quot; in its response to the coronavirus, and then organized a cover-up that allowed the pathogen to spread worldwide. In response, it has threatened new tariffs on Chinese products.

In some global markets, the decline was in part an update to trading on Friday. Shares in France and Germany, which had closed on Friday, fell more than 3 percent. But the FTSE 100 in Britain, which traded on Friday, was only slightly lower.

DoorDash says it will expand the quarantine payment for its workers.

In an agreement with the Pennsylvania attorney general, DoorDash it is expanding quarantine payments for workers making their deliveries, providing subsidized tele-health and offering temporary financial assistance for child care.

The deal, which applies to DoorDash workers across the country, was sought by the Pennsylvania attorney general's office, which had promoted fair labor practices at concert economy companies. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he hoped that the changes DoorDash was making "would inspire others to act."

The coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns about the concert economy model, which offers flexibility to workers but does not provide traditional job protections like paid sick leave and health insurance.

The company, whose popularity was raised more than a decade ago by one of its most prominent admirers, Michelle Obama, had accumulated enormous debt even before the outbreak. Since then, it has seen virtually eliminated sales at more than 170 J. Crew stores and another 140 operated under the popular Madewell brand that also owns.

Catch up – this is what's happening.

The reports were contributed by Patricia Cohen, Ivan Penn, Stacy Cowley, Alexandra Stevenson, Kate Conger, Michael Corkery, David Yaffe-Bellany, Vanessa Friedman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Mihir Zaveri, Jeanna Smialek, Niraj Chokshi, Brooks Barnes, Mohammed Hadi, Austin Ramzy, Michael J. de la Merced, Carlos Tejada, Noam Scheiber, David McCabe, Marc Tracy and Sapna Maheshwari.

