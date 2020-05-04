Shares fluctuate as tensions rise in China: live updates

Costco, the club's retailer, has begun to limit the amount of meat customers can buy at one time. The company said in an update on its website on Monday that fresh beef, pork and poultry products would be "temporarily limited to 3 items,quot; per member. The limits come as production in the meat industry slows down after widespread illnesses in slaughterhouses throughout the Midwest and South.

The giant cruise Carnival Corporation He said Monday that he planned to reopen the cruise on eight of his ships before the end of the summer. Carnival has canceled service on some of its cruise lines through September, but said it planned to offer cruises from the ports of Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida, as early as August 1.