Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's performance for I For India is breaking the Internet

Last night, several B-town celebrities gathered for the I For India concert to raise funds for the frontline medical staff and those performed by COVID 19. All the actors at the virtual concert entertained their fans, some even lighting them up. Then they urged everyone to donate so that our nation can beat the virus together. While Tiger Shroff sang some songs, Kartik Aaryan made a special plea, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene made our hearts melt with their performance. But Shah Rukh Khan's performance was the perfect way to close the concert.

Shah Rukh Khan sang a new song, Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega, composed by rapper Badshah and written by lyricist Sainee Raj for the closing act of the fundraising concert. While the song was incredible, the cameo of AbRam Khan dancing with dear dad made us smile and forget all our worries. Shah Rukh even shared the video on social media. The internet has been broken as expected.

Watch the video of the cutest father-son duo below and start humming.