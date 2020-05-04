SF Loin Conditions Demand "Deplorable,quot; by UC Hastings, Entrepreneurs, Residents – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Citing the "deplorable conditions,quot; of the San Francisco Lomo District and the threat of a massive COVID-19 outbreak, local business owners along with UC Hasting College of Law and individual residents They filed a lawsuit Monday asking a judge to order the city to clean up the neighborhood, including the removal of a sidewalk homeless camp.

San Francisco city officials have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the sidewalk camp has grown from 158 makeshift homes on March 3 to 391 on May 1 during the coronavirus outbreak and shelter-in-place. "The sidewalks in the Solomillo are now full of tents, some of which contain up to six people," the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit alleges that by allowing sidewalks in the Tenderloin to be taken over by drug sales, crowds of drug users, and homeless camps, the city threatens the health and lives of Tenderloin residents and helps drive merchants out of business.

"Even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the de facto The City and County of San Francisco's policy of using the Lomo community as a buffer zone had resulted in a dramatic decrease in the livability and safety of the neighborhood, ”the complaint says. "The deplorable conditions tolerated by the city on the back are not allowed in other neighborhoods of San Francisco."

UC Hastings College, which has multiple facilities in the Lomo District, says it has spent nearly $ 70,000 on increasing safety in the first month of public health order COVID-19 along with an additional $ 2,100 per week in cleaning services like pressure washing and garbage collection around its facilities, according to the complaint.

“Trash and used needles are found around the Hastings parking lot every day. Feces and human urine are found on the doors, ”Hastings said in the complaint. “Staff have to escort homeless people out of the garage regularly. Thieves break into cars.

The school says that they and the students and faculty fear for their safety as they maneuver around the used outdoor drug and trade outside their buildings, and that students who refuse offers of admission to Hastings often cite the neighborhood as an important factor in your decisions.

The Lomo Merchants and Properties Association, along with a SRO hotel manager, a restaurant owner and two Lomo residents are also named plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

%MINIFYHTMLd6a7a98ef784c0386d3deb01fac3cfe612%

The lawsuit alleges that the city has violated the plaintiffs' rights to equal protection and due process under the United States Constitution, as well as violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and allowed public and private nuisance, among other charges.

Victoria Fallon, manager of the Pierre Hotel at 540 Jones, said in the complaint that the hotel's tenants, many of whom are elderly or have underlying health problems, cannot safely venture outside the hotel to buy food.

Rene Denis, co-owner of Soluna Cafe and Lounge at 272 McAllister Street, alleged in the complaint that there has been a drastic change in sidewalk conditions since the emergency shelter order in place, with a line of tents obstructing the sidewalk nearby The entrance of his restaurant. Denis said that many of the people living on the street near his restaurant urinate, defecate and throw used syringes and garbage on the street and have threatened passers-by with violence.

One of the residents suing the city claims that he cannot move in his wheelchair because many of the sidewalks are completely blocked by homeless people or drug users and many of the people who live and congregate on the sidewalks refuse to get out of the way.

The lawsuit also claims that disordered living conditions pose the threat of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

"Hastings officials are deeply concerned that a significant portion of the homeless population is on the back, that they have never been tested and that they lack the resources to comply with the public health guide to sheltering in place, practicing social distancing, hand washing and face covering – may have COVID-19, posing a higher risk to all Lomo residents and inviting a general spread of the virus, "the lawsuit claimed. "Despite the high risk of infection and other dangers that they pose to residents in the neighborhood and beyond, the city has yet to implement large-scale testing for people living on the streets."

More than 20,000 people are permanent residents of the Solomillo, including 3,000 children. It has the highest per capita concentration of children of any neighborhood in San Francisco.

"Sirloin residents consist primarily of low-income and working-class people, the elderly, the disabled, and families with children," the planters wrote.

But business owners say the neighborhood has been in rapid decline since 2019 and that conditions are a threat to the health and safety of local residents.

"The homeless population, which has been around for a long time on the back, increased," the lawsuit claims. "According to a 2019 study by Applied Survey Research, the homeless count in San Francisco increased by almost 20% in the four years from 2015 to 2019, and most of that growth occurred in the past two years. "