See Taylor Swift's Note to Nurse on the front line of the Coronavirus battle

Taylor Swift surprised a lucky fanatic with the gift of his life.

After hearing Whitney HiltonAccording to the story, the "Lover,quot; singer contacted the registered nurse, who has been fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, to thank her for all her hard work.

To show his appreciation and celebrate the health hero's 30th birthday, Swift sent the Utah native a handwritten note and package.f lover goods.

"I wanted to send you some gifts and let you know that I am so grateful for you. I cannot thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading out the message that people need to hear about taking this seriously," Swift wrote, adding, "Plus, I saw your photo of my show! Thanks for coming! I'd love to give you a hug next time and thanks in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."