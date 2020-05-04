See Taylor Swift's Note to Nurse on the front line of the Coronavirus battle

Taylor Swift surprised a lucky fanatic with the gift of his life.
After hearing Whitney HiltonAccording to the story, the "Lover,quot; singer contacted the registered nurse, who has been fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, to thank her for all her hard work.
To show his appreciation and celebrate the health hero's 30th birthday, Swift sent the Utah native a handwritten note and package.f lover goods.
"I wanted to send you some gifts and let you know that I am so grateful for you. I cannot thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading out the message that people need to hear about taking this seriously," Swift wrote, adding, "Plus, I saw your photo of my show! Thanks for coming! I'd love to give you a hug next time and thanks in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."
Excited by Swift's kind gesture, Hilton turned to Twitter to thank Cats star. "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @ taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch and a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday / for going to New York to help me as a nurse," she shared, along with photos of all the goodies he had received. "This was literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."
The "Love Story,quot; singer's act of kindness came after Hilton shared her story in a blog post published by Intermountain Healthcare. In it, he detailed his experience of traveling more than 2,000 miles to help those in need across the country during the pandemic.
"This is a humiliating experience. I have a lot to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD," wrote Hilton. "People need help, nurses need help, doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is a crisis mode I have never seen before. This is an incredible experience, although it is the most difficult thing I have ever done. And equally rewarding."
Throughout the pandemic, Swift has been doing its part to return the hose affected by the pandemic. In March, she donated $ 3,000 to a struggling fanatic after learning that Swiftie's life had been disrupted by the outbreak. And earlier this month, she performed a special performance of her emotional song "Soon You Get Better,quot; during the One world: together at home special, which raised millions of dollars for coronavirus relief efforts.
