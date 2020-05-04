See JoJo Siwa's refreshing answer on how he handles the haters

JoJo Siwa You don't have time for the haters.

The 16-year-old YouTube star revealed how he handles trolls during a TikTok question-and-answer session on Sunday.

The topic came up after a follower asked Siwa if negativity ever bothered her, noting that social celebration seems to be undisturbed.

"Actually, that's the case," said Siwa. "It's hard, you know, when I see people commenting on things. But I've trained to see it from a comedy angle, and I have the best friends and the best family ever. So that's all that matters."

Additionally, Siwa answered questions about whether she dresses differently off camera (spoiler alert: she said no) and if it hurts to wear her bow and ponytail all the time.

"Yes, it actually can," he admitted. "He doesn't do it all the time, but some days I think, 'Oh! My head hurts a lot.'"

He also talked about whether he wastes his time on Dancing moms ("yes, every day,quot;) and revealed if she has a "lover,quot;.

"I don't," he said of the latter.

%MINIFYHTML833d95570aba884798aa81c82f612f5314%