Scott Disick's past revelations about his substance abuse struggles

Scott Disick She entered a treatment center in Edwards, Colorado, last week to seek help for her substance abuse problems.

According to an E! News source Scott received a lot of guidance from Kourtney Kardashian. "(She) demanded help, the source shared." Things have been bad for the past few weeks and Kourtney will not allow her to be around children unless she receives treatment. "

The two share three children together Mason Dash Disick, Aston Disick Reign and Penelope Scotland Disick.

While Scott has previously struggled with substance abuse problems and has been repeatedly in and out of rehab, the 36-year-old has been sober for the past several years. the Flip it like Disick Star last sought treatment in 2017.

How KUWTK Viewers may recall, Scott's continued struggles with substance abuse have continuously appeared on the show and have also played a role in his relationship with Kourtney. However, Scott has repeatedly learned from his mistakes and held himself accountable.

In January 2016, during an episode of KUWTK, he said to Kourtney: "I want to be the man you have always wanted. I could party, I could go out every night, whatever, it's not the life I really want. I know what I want and I may not understand it But I know I would literally hate myself for the rest of my life if I didn't at least try. "