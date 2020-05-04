Scott Disick threatens to sue the facility after leaving rehab for leaked photo

Instagram

A lawyer for the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He insists that his client sought treatment at a Colorado facility for problems related to his past trauma rather than cocaine and alcohol abuse.

Scott Disick he has been angered by a violation of his privacy by a rehabilitation center. Shortly after a photo of him joined a Zoom group meeting at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado went online, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star left the center with the intention of taking legal action.

Disick's attorney Marty Singer released a statement on the matter on Monday night, May 4. "Surprisingly, as a result of HIPA's violation of the facility and its violation of privacy, it withdrew and is immediately returning home." the lawyer stated. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

While previous reports claimed that Disick was seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse, Singer clarified that he was actually dealing with pain. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "he explained.

The former partner of Kourtney Kardashian He spoke about his struggle to accept the loss of his parents in the April 30 episode of "KUWTK". Sharing childhood photos with her children, she admitted, "I think when my parents passed away it was too difficult to speak and, you know, as much as I was afraid to look at some of these old photos because I thought it was going to bring sad memories, I'm happy to Dave brought them with him. "

"The truth is that it has brought back so many incredible memories and so many things that I have forgotten," he continued. "It's definitely not easy, the fact that I don't have my parents here. And I miss them a lot, but I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my children will feel connected to them and I will remember them."

As for Disick's rehab season, DailyMailTV caught his eye for the first time. Citing a source, the outlet reported that the 36-year-old man flew to Colorado from Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 28. The source added: "He said he is having trauma from his past, mentioned problems with his ex and said he is also having problems with his children and has been taking cocaine and drinking heavily."

"He seemed pretty skinny and he told the group that he was coming to rehab to work on his problems and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and that he was tired and lethargic," he said. "He told the staff that he did not want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."