Scott Disick steps out of rehab and plans to sue for leaked photo

Scott Disick He has officially left the Colorado rehabilitation facility where he spent almost a week for privacy reasons.

Disick's lawyer tells E! News that the treatment center is to blame after an alleged photo of the keeping up with the Kardashians Star at a Zoom group meeting was posted online.

And what is more, Marty Singer He denies that Disick has sought help for problems related to substance abuse. Instead, he claims that the 36-year-old man entered rehab due to continued pain he felt after his parents' death in 2013 and 2014.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "says Singer. "He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse."