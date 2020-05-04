Scott Disick steps out of rehab and plans to sue for leaked photo

Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock
Scott Disick He has officially left the Colorado rehabilitation facility where he spent almost a week for privacy reasons.
Disick's lawyer tells E! News that the treatment center is to blame after an alleged photo of the keeping up with the Kardashians Star at a Zoom group meeting was posted online.
And what is more, Marty Singer He denies that Disick has sought help for problems related to substance abuse. Instead, he claims that the 36-year-old man entered rehab due to continued pain he felt after his parents' death in 2013 and 2014.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself in a rehab facility last week to work on his past trauma, "says Singer. "He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse."
Disick, Singer says, now returns to Los Angeles.
"Surprisingly, as a result of HIPA's violation of the facility and its violation of privacy, it has become unprotected and it immediately returns to its home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," he adds. .
Like E! Previously reported news, Kourtney Kardashian He played a role in urging Disick to get professional help.
He received a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he seek help, "a source shared." Things have been bad for the past few weeks and Kourtney will not allow it around children unless he receives treatment. "
In last week's episode of KUWTKDisick talked about losing his parents while meeting with an old family friend to share childhood photos with his own children.
"I think when my parents passed, it was very difficult to talk about it. As much as I was afraid to look at some photos because I thought it would bring up sad memories, I am happy that Dave brought them with him." he said. "The truth is that it brought back so many incredible memories and things that I forgot."
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML90bf3a9d4dfbbf54dee55b9ead73b6aa13%