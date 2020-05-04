Scott Disick spoke about his parents' deaths before Stint rehab

Scott Disickis lighting up your personal demons.

The reality TV star and the real estate magnate's lawyer confirmed Monday that he recently signed up for rehab to address ongoing emotional issues related to the death of his mother and father six years ago. The news comes just after a recent keeping up with the Kardashians episode, where Disick faced his continuing pain for the first time.

"Losing my parents is not an easy topic for me," Disick admitted. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, remembering them and thinking about them."

In late 2013, Disick's mother, Bonnie Disick, passed away at the age of 63 years. Less than three months later, Jeffrey Disick died.

Inspired by his desire to keep his legacies alive, Disick contacted an old family friend, who flew to Los Angeles with children's photo albums to share with him and Kourtney KardashianChildren. The emotional test finally gave Disick the comfort he had been missing.