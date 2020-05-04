Scott Disick spoke about his parents' deaths before Stint rehab

Scott Disickis lighting up your personal demons.
The reality TV star and the real estate magnate's lawyer confirmed Monday that he recently signed up for rehab to address ongoing emotional issues related to the death of his mother and father six years ago. The news comes just after a recent keeping up with the Kardashians episode, where Disick faced his continuing pain for the first time.
"Losing my parents is not an easy topic for me," Disick admitted. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, remembering them and thinking about them."
In late 2013, Disick's mother, Bonnie Disick, passed away at the age of 63 years. Less than three months later, Jeffrey Disick died.
Inspired by his desire to keep his legacies alive, Disick contacted an old family friend, who flew to Los Angeles with children's photo albums to share with him and Kourtney KardashianChildren. The emotional test finally gave Disick the comfort he had been missing.
"I think when my parents died, it was too difficult to speak," he shared. "As much as I was afraid to look at some photos because I thought it was going to bring sad memories, I'm happy that Dave brought them with him. The truth is, he brought me so many amazing memories and things I forgot."
Scott continued later: "It's definitely not easy, the fact that I don't have my parents here. And I miss them a lot, but I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my children will feel connected to them." and remember them. "
the Flip it like Disick Since then, star has withdrawn from the Colorado treatment center and returned to his Los Angeles home after an alleged photo of him from inside the facility was posted online. Disick's lawyer called it an "extreme invasion of privacy,quot; and promised to take legal action.
Meanwhile, sources told E! News that Kourtney and Sofia Richie It played a role in urging Disick to seek help.
"Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was going on because of his lack of response to the issues and conventions that belonged to the children," a source revealed. "She had been through this many times before, and immediately stopped him. Finally she gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."
