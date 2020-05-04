Scott Disick spends days in private suite confinement after registering for rehab

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He has checked in at All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado, and has joined a Zoom group meeting from his room.

Up News Info –

"keeping up with the Kardashians"star Scott Disick He has reportedly entered rehab for alcohol and drug abuse.

The 36-year-old reality star checked in at All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado a week ago (April 28), was quarantined and confined to a private suite, according to DailyMailTV.

"Scott flew in Tuesday and had to come to a group meeting from his room to introduce himself …" a source told the media. "He said he is having problems with his children and that he has been taking cocaine and drinking heavily."

Scott, who has three children from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, model has been dating Sofia Richie during the last 18 months. The couple was spotted taking a walk on the beach near their home in Malibu, California, the weekend before Disick allegedly entered rehab.