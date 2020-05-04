Scott Disick reportedly enters substance abuse rehab

Scott Disick reportedly registered for substance abuse rehabilitation.

ME! News confirms the Daily Mail story that Scott Disick entered a treatment center in Colorado last week and that his ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, may have contributed to helping him seek treatment.

Scott has reportedly been sober for the past few years. The last time he sought treatment was in 2017.

After he left rehab, Scott started dating Sofia Richie and cleaning up her act. The couple has been dating on and off for the past three years, but a source told E! That Sofia has had a positive impact on Scott's health and sobriety.

“Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family no longer cares that she is around, "the source shared." They know Scott is in a great place and what kind of influence Sofia has had on him. "

But apparently last week Scott could have been in trouble when he allegedly liked photos of a fan of him and Kourtney sharing a kiss since 2012.

Scott is not the only one who supposedly remembers that old thang. Chris Brown was also allegedly recently caught entertaining a post by him and his former Karreuche Tran on a fan page.

Regardless of what is going on with Scott's love life, we hope he gets the help he needs to be strong and healthy!

