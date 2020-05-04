Scott Disick enters substance abuse rehab

Scott Disick You are once again seeking help for your substance abuse problems.

ME! News can confirm keeping up with the Kardashians Star entered a treatment center in Edwards, Colorado last week. "It's true. Scott signed up last week. He received a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded help," shares a source. "Things have been bad for the past few weeks and Kourtney will not allow it around children unless he receives treatment."

Scott has previously struggled with substance abuse problems, but has been sober for the past few years. The last time he sought treatment was in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized. Not long after, it started dating Sofia Richie and cleaned up his act. They have been dating occasionally for the past three years.

The couple were last seen together when they went for a walk on the beach outside a Malibu home, where they became socially estranged during the coronavirus pandemic.

