Scientists Criticize UK Pandemic Strategy As Deaths Increase

LONDON – As the coronavirus continues to infect people in Britain in what is likely to be Europe's worst outbreak, the government has come under fire from scientists, who say it has neglected the fundamentals of controlling the epidemic.

Hundreds of outbreak experts have questioned the UK's pandemic response, ridiculing the government's claim to "follow the science."

"There was a sense of fatalism and I think the government ruled out containment options that should not have been ruled out," said Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. "And now we have to deal with the consequences."

The consequences include a death rate that has now reached 28,446. That's only slightly less than Italy, Europe's worst affected nation with 28,884 confirmed deaths.

For weeks, the United Kingdom focused on widespread testing, with a target of 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day in late April. He hit the target but couldn't keep the number at that level.

Epidemic experts warned that Britain's overwhelming focus on evidence ignored an equally essential element of outbreak control: monitoring and isolating case contacts.

Allyson Pollock, a public health doctor at Newcastle University, said Britain ignored the World Health Organization's basic guidelines for stopping outbreaks.

"The government put too much weight on the tests and the strategy now seems quite confusing," he said.

That follows an already delayed response to the pandemic. While the WHO declared coronavirus to be a global emergency on January 30, it was not until March 5 that Britain made the disease "reportable," forcing doctors to report it.

Britain's health department recently said it would train 18,000 people to trace case contacts to monitor the spread of the virus, and was aiming to get them up and running in mid-May. But he has not released details on how the program will work.

Such lack of precision, experts fear, could lead to a devastating second wave of illness.

Still, some of the UK's leading disease experts have applauded Britain's response. Dr. Jeremy Farrar, who heads the Wellcome Trust, said it was okay to focus on immediate issues like testing when developing more detailed future plans.

But David McCoy, a professor of global public health at Queen Mary University of London, said Britain's pandemic response plan has been overly influenced by mathematical models rather than established outbreak interventions.

"The problem with models is that they only produce scenarios based on assumptions that may be right or wrong and they don't tell you what to do," he said. Britain's shutdown was triggered the day after modelers suggested there could be 250,000 deaths at best.

%MINIFYHTMLacedca8c4e06c7e0487d0d47f80efc0f12%

Some have also questioned the independence of government scientific advisers, especially after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial chief aide Dominic Cummings was found to have attended meetings of the UK's top scientific advisory committee. Some scientists argued that the fact that political assistants attended the meetings compromised the experts' ability to evaluate evidence or make recommendations regardless of political considerations.

After refusing to publish a list of members for its scientific committee, citing the privacy of the scientists involved, the government released a list of names on Monday, excluding those who asked not to be identified.

The health department dismissed concerns about the validity of its outbreak strategy and said it has been "guided at all times by the best scientific advice."

Efforts to trace contacts as restrictions are lifted vary significantly among other affected countries, including France, Italy and Spain, with few specific details on how accurately the virus will be monitored.

Annelies Wilder-Smith, a public health expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was worrisome that Britain had no plans to remove community case contacts at specialized facilities, similar to what was done in China. and Singapore. .

"If you don't isolate contacts who might have the disease, then they will stay home and infect their friends and family," he said.

Most Western countries so far have refused to consider such interventionist policies, and some experts say their refusal to do so is fueling transmission of the virus.

Britain recently announced that it would soon start testing a smartphone app on the isolated Isle of Wight that could be used across the country. The app is intended to warn people if they were in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. But its success depends on large sectors of the population being willing to share their personal data.

"There is a minefield of problems here," said Ross Anderson, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Cambridge, who was asked by a government group developing the app and called it "unfeasible."

"The (National Health Service) has repeatedly broken its privacy promises every time it collects data of any value to someone else," Anderson said.

Other scientists say the UK's deliberate withdrawal from regular Europe-wide discussions of COVID-19 has further compromised its response.

In March, Britain did not join an EU-wide program to buy fans, even though it is eligible, as the Brexit transition period lasts until the end of the year. The British government blamed a lost email for the missed opportunity and said it would participate in the future.

___

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.