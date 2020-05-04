San Mateo police search for driver in fatal blow and leak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo police were asking for the public's help in finding a driver who allegedly hit and killed a 58-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police were called shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Delaware Street and Ninth Avenue by a report of a man lying on the road. Police found the man, a San Mateo resident, as well as evidence that he had been hit by a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The San Mateo County coroner's office did not release the victim's name on Sunday night, as family members were still being notified.

Police are looking for witnesses to the accident and / or home security videos that can show what happened and what type of vehicle it was

involved. Anyone who can help on any front should contact the police sergeant. Craig Collom at (650) 522-7742 or by email at [email protected]

Anonymous suggestions can be submitted at http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling the San Mateo PD Secret Witness Line at (650) 522-7676.