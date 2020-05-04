San Francisco transit advocate clings to life after being caught in mission shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A promising young man is fighting for his life in a San Francisco hospital on Monday, three days after being caught in a shower of gunfire in the San Francisco Mission District.

Not much to show that something happened on 14th and Guerrero outside of some caution tape hanging on a street pole. Witnesses said around 8:20 p.m. On Friday night, 50 to 60 shots were fired in a shootout between two groups of unidentified people at the intersection.

Courtney Brousseau, a 22-year-old San Francisco resident, was standing in the middle and was seriously injured in the shooting. He is on life support now with little chance of survival.

A 17-year-old boy also came to the hospital with injuries from the shooting, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

"You know, this is a senseless tragedy," said Alexander Wilfert. He graduated from Cal with Brousseau last year and remembers him as a passionate and impulsive young man. They worked together in the student government. Brousseau was the type of person who could really do things.

"One of the most inspiring things about him was that he was someone you knew was going to come out and make a difference in whatever community he was part of," said Wilfert. "So it's obviously heartbreaking, but it was something that I try to remember every time I think about it."

Brousseau was already well liked and respected by those in the far reaches of the San Francisco city government. Fascinated by transportation, he founded a group called Gay for Transit and worked tirelessly to improve public transportation by bringing people together.

Sabrina Van Zuiden, another friend of Brousseau's, says she is devastated by the news and refuses to think of him as just another crime statistic.

%MINIFYHTMLfb457c83ee84eaefbe943c6087fc0e9114%

"He is not a 22-year-old man with a critical injury," he said. "He is Courtney. He is our friend. He is our loved one. He is a mainstay in our community."

Brousseau worked on Twitter. The social media platform is full of condolences and tributes to the young activist.

Among those who left comments on his Twitter account was State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who said, "We are praying for you, Courtney, and sending positive energy."

In his latest tweet posted just five minutes before he was shot, Brousseau wrote: "I just had a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt good."

I just had a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt good pic.twitter.com/bTyWotvXDF – Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso) May 2, 2020

Things are not going well for those who love him.

"It was supposed to change the world," said Van Zuiden. "You know, Courtney was going to change the world and that is something that everyone who knows him knows. He has already done a lot, for everyone he has met and for the people who have never known him. He has been working hard for all of us "

San Francisco police are not commenting on the crime other than saying it is unacceptable, but authorities are asking the public for help with leads.