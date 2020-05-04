San Clemente restaurant reopens in defiance of stay-at-home orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – A Southern California restaurant is one of the businesses that reopens its doors in violation of state and local government orders.

The Nomads Cafe in San Clemente has restaurants available starting on Friday, with tables spaced to ensure physical distance and patio seating as well.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department stopped by the establishment and the owners remain firm in their decision.

RELATED: Protesters demonstrate in Orange County against orders to stay home

"I really don't think I'm putting anyone at risk," owner Jeff Gourley said.

Gourley says he was afraid of the spread of the coronavirus when government mandates first took effect, but points to recent figures from Orange County officials showing that his county has fewer cases than L.A. counties. or Riverside.

Orange County also reported no deaths on Sunday.

"I'd rather have my business, my house, have some money in the bank when I get there than be on the street when I get it," said Gourley.

Despite people speaking out against orders to stay home, a recent California Health Care Foundation / Ipsos poll found that 75% of Californians favor government mandates for as long as it takes.

Governor Gavin Newsom said we still have time to get things back to normal.

"We are now more than 2,000 people who lost their lives. Do not think that the virus has disappeared. Just ask family members who have tragically lost loved ones," Newsom said.

The Orange County Care Agency said they contacted Gourley about her violation of the governor's order to keep all non-essential businesses closed.

Gourley says that so far, no one has asked him to close, but that he will comply if it comes to that.

The nomad canteen is expected to close tomorrow as they wait to hear from the governor about the new company guidelines before he makes his next move.