Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops with QLED Display Now Available

Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops are now available for purchase in the United States.

The three laptops, Galaxy Book Flex, Flex Alpha and Ion, are equipped with the latest 10th generation chips from Intel. Flex and Ion are also certified as part of Intel's Project Athena program. That means that if you buy one of these two models, it should have up to nine hours of battery life, which is ideal if you're a professional working from home or a college student (who will eventually be traveling). You can read the first impressions of the laptops at The edgeIt's Chaim Gartenberg when he reviewed them last October.

Trackpads on the Galaxy Book Flex and Ion function as wireless chargers

The Galaxy Book Flex and Ion were announced in October, but Samsung did not give a release date outside of "early 2020." Samsung announced another Galaxy Book series laptop, the Galaxy Flex Alpha, at CES 2020. The Flex Alpha is designed for those looking for Samsung's 2-in-1 line of laptops who want a less expensive price range.

The line includes some cool features: They are the first Samsung laptops to use a QLED display, which is the same display technology the company uses on its high-end flat-screen TVs.

Along with new screen display technology, the Galaxy Book Flex and Ion include a neat feature that enables your trackpad to function as a wireless charger. However, the trackpad is not available if used for wireless charging, so its usefulness is limited unless you have an external mouse.

The Galaxy Flex Alpha starts at $ 849.99 but can hit $ 999.99 if you upgrade your internal memory and processor. The Galaxy Book Ion is priced at $ 1,199.99 for a 13.3-inch model, and its 15.6-inch model retails for $ 1,299.99. The Galaxy Book Flex is priced at $ 1,349.99 for the 13.3-inch model and 1,399.99 for the 15.6-inch version.