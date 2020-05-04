Salman Khan ready to make his debut in the south?

The topic of conversation in the Southern industry is surely the next film by actor Chiranjeevi, Acharya. The film is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, originally starring Mohanlal. Acharya has been the center of attraction for its debated cast and various rumors of actors joining the team and leaving it as well. However, the latest addition to this list is sure to appeal to all movie lovers across the country.

According to an online portal, none other than Salman Khan has been approached to play a pivotal role in Acharya. Yes, this will be the first time that Salman Khan will star in a Southern movie if he agrees to play the role. The original character was played by Prithviraj. The creators want a big star to play the role in the remake, as it is very important to the movie. Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi have been great friends and have known each other for years. Not surprisingly, this rumor is credible and can lead to a dream collaboration.

If southern megastar Chiranjeevi and our Bhai Salman Khan team up on screen, the film will surely go down in Indian cinema history.