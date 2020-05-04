Ryan Reynolds offers free pizza to graduates of his old high school after delivering virtual graduation speech

Ryan Reynolds has high school graduates in mind during this time of year. Even though older adults can't get together to graduate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds is doing her part to help graduates of her alma mater, Kitsilano High School in Vancouver.

On Friday dead Pool star shared a virtual graduation speech on YouTube for the class of 2020 school graduates, who were forced to finish their senior year through online classes after schools closed due to the virus. The Kitsilano Secondary graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for June 19.

The Canadian actor started his speech with a story about a high school friend of his named Jonah Eckert. Reynolds said he had not seen Eckert, who is now a teacher at the school, in "1.2 million years." But, in his opinion, Eckert is still a 17-year-old boy.

"His hair has frosted ends, he always wore shorts, I remember, even if he was minus 20," said Reynolds, adding that Eckert was excited about his graduation because he was going to start a money laundering operation with a Mexican cartel and become in a teacher it must have been "Plan B,quot;

The 43-year-old man called his two years in Kitsilano "the best thing that has happened to him,quot; thus far, and says he is still friends with many of the people he graduated from.

"Now, I'm probably not going to drop any mic here … but I can pass on this little chestnut of wisdom," said Reynolds. "Something you might want to start if you're not already doing it. It's totally up to you, no pressure, but one thing that has worked for me is practicing some kind of compassion every day, either for yourself or someone, especially someone else. person, it's good. "

Reynolds encouraged graduates to practice empathy as they head to college and enter the workplace. Instead of "divide and conquer," which Reynolds calls "boring," he encouraged students to be stylish and get ahead of the curve by doing the opposite.

“Some of you might consider me successful. I don't know that some of you might have seen Green LanternBut I will tell you this: Empathy has taken me much, much further, "Reynolds joked." Not only in my life but in my career. "

The actor said that the most radical act of ambition you can demonstrate is to practice empathy, and in his life the act has resulted in him earning more money, friends and priceless memories. It also allowed her to fully accept and provide love, as well as to recognize the mistakes she has made and learn from them. Above all, Reynolds says it has made him happy.

At the end of the speech, Ryan Reynolds informed the Class of 2020 in Kitsilano that everyone would receive a free large pizza from Nat & # 39; s Pizza in Vancouver (which Reynolds bought for them through gift cards) because he missed the restaurant. and it was one of his favorite places during his high school days.



