Ryan Murphy & # 39; s Hollywood: review

There are so many brilliant alternative history TV shows and movies in recent years that you will be forgiven if you need to grab a textbook to remember the facts of fiction.

In Once upon a time in HollywoodQuentin Tarantino envisioned a world where the Manson cult never reached Sharon Tate. HBO The plot against America imagine what it would be like if Charles Lindbergh had become president, and the proposed but now canceled Confederate, who would have represented the Confederate states that succeeded during the Civil War, had a competitor on Amazon Black america, a TV show idea in which freed slaves form their own nation. There are even book exploring what Hillary Clinton's life would have been like if she had never married Bill.

And now there's the production by Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock Hollywood, which is advertised as an alternate history of the golden age of Hollywood. Netflix's seven-part series is less a rewrite of a moment in history and more a fantasy that completely reinvents the film industry as a strange and liberal playground for artists and dreamers. But while Hollywood transmits a powerful political message about the power of cinema, the series does not deserve it.

The show follows a group of largely fictional writers, actors, and directors at the imaginary Ace Studios, who want to break the rules of the industry. There's a black, gay screenwriter named Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope), who teams up with director Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss) to create a film about Peg Entwhistle, the real-life actress who committed suicide from atop the Hollywood sign in 1932. Rising Black actress Camille Washington (Laura Harrier) desperately wants to play Peg and escape the maid casting cycle, but white girl Claire Wood (Samara Weaving) also wants the role, and she turns out to be the daughter of the boss of Ace Studios and his wife Avis Amberg (Patti LuPone).

Hollywood It also seeks to excavate the secrets of this golden age beyond fictional substitutes. The scenes between true movie star Rock Hudson (Jake Picking) and his agent Henry Willson, famous for shaping American kids into beefy stars through fitness regimes and name changes, are some of the best on the show. With Big Bang TheoryJim Parsons plays the predator Willson, Hollywood reminds viewers that even the "real" story of this industry was bogus to begin with, as Willson pushes Hudson to stay in the closet for his career. Writers also have a picnic day imagining the private lives of real stars. Much of the show revolves around a campy gas station that is actually an undercover sex worker service for great movie stars and producers, no doubt inspired by real-life service. Scotty Bowers ran and detailed in his memoirs. At one point, it even encourages us to believe that Hattie McDaniel and Tallulah Bankhead had a threesome with a male sex worker.

The show literally believes that movies can change people's politics.

Almost every step in the series diverges from what would actually have happened in the late 1940s. Actors of color are given the roles they deserve, studio bosses fight for diversity on screen, and gay celebrities. they live openly. And while there are reminders of just how racist the industry is for artists of color, such as the appearances of legendary Chinese American actress Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec) who was pigeonholed as "dragon lady" for most of her career and Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel (Queen Latifah): the hateful resistance they lead Hollywood the face is largely distant and abstracted. Gay stars are booed on the red carpet, faceless protesters lurk in the studio and burning crosses appear in the front gardens, but for the most part the show's characters shrug or denounce these threats without fear. Every problem in the show seems to have an optimistic solution and every character is perfectly safe and successful. The show wants to reimagine what the entertainment industry might have been like in a formative moment but without realistically committing to its ugliness.

Of course, the show is a fantasy, but its historical victories feel empty with no characters who feel like real and vulnerable people, be they villains or heroes. And what explains this sudden revolution in political film, in which the majority of the industry seems to participate and seems to come from nowhere? There's the strength of Archie Coleman's movie on the one hand, which is a great idea even by 2020 standards. (Seriously, where's our Peg Entwhistle movie?) But there's also the ethos of HollywoodThe characters and the show itself, which is the idea that movies and television can actually create political change. And i mean literally, the show believes that movies can change people's politics. In one scene, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt stops by Ace Studios and tells Avis Amberg, who is to head the studio after her husband falls ill, to kick a black woman out as the lead. "What you do," she says. "Can change the world."

But Hollywood It never shows us how the world changes outside of Los Angeles, or what that change would be like, if the industry had made stories written and acted by someone other than straight, white men. The actors, writers and directors of HollywoodThe story successfully toppled a racist and sexist system with a great movie, but it would have been gratifying to see the consequences of its success and its influence on the industry. in the show. It's an extremely rich statement about making history for a show that is literally remaking history. And its underlying message finally gives Hollywood a slimy aftertaste, as if to suggest that its very existence is a revolutionary force.