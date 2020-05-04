RuPaul Sashays in "The Price is Right at Night" Primetime Special – Up News Info

RuPaul is sashaying from the main stage in Endurance race to showcase showdown in The price is ok. Emmy Award-winning host will "come down" to The price is right at night Special prime time on May 11 at 8 pm ET / PT on CBS.

RuPaul will sit in the contestant row and compete in the primetime iteration of the iconic game show hosted by Drew Carey to raise money for the Planned Parenthood charity, while his fellow contestants will have a chance to win prizes. The special was shot before the coronavirus closed.

CBS issued two The price is right at night December specials that turned out to be grade winners. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog from the CBS action drama Seal team He appeared on the special and became the most watched entertainment show of his night, while Seth Rogen was chosen to "go down" and his episode became the best telecast of the night on viewers and all key demos.

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race is currently in its twelfth season on VH1 and recently premiered their series of events RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The two drag-powered reality contests recently dominated the ratings, delivering the best VH1 rating on Friday night since December 2007.