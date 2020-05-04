RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12, Episode 10 Summary

Bradley Lamb
We have reached the beginning of the end of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, in which our hearts have been broken by at least one unexpected departure and our loyalties have probably changed dramatically: the queens we hate have become queens we love and vice versa. For example, Jeff Goldblum surprisingly became a contender for the season 12 villain, and Heidi (now) Afrodite has become America's new best friend. And after building that sizable boost over the past 10 weeks, the roller coaster came to an abrupt halt for a risk-free "normal person" makeup challenge, giving us all a moment to catch our breath before heading back to our regularly scheduled schedule of Waiting against someone will notice that Sherry Pie is a one-trick pony with a bad outline before the end of which she has been disqualified.

The season finale episode where queens must do On people who are not used to dragging it is sometimes the most surprising move of the season. Previous years have seen contestants transform bride and groom for drag weddings, gay military veterans, and their own family members. This year the challenge was simply to work with "Endurance race superfans ”, all cis women and only two of them WOC, a strange choice for a season seemingly focused on challenging ideas about who proudly calls themselves Americans. However, seeing the delight of rookies seeing themselves transformed by drag for the first time is always sweetly amusing, something this season, which has been overshadowed by its controversies, is much-needed.

In the workshop, the pairings couldn't have been more perfect. Jaida had a choice since winning the drag president debate challenge last week, and she was benevolent to her partners, placing Crystal Methyd with sweet kindergarten teacher Jackie Cox with a brave little firework, Heidi with a charming woman who needed an equally charming Lemurian chat, Gigi Goode with a troubled blonde person from California, and unfortunately condemning a cool looking woman named Janet the Planet to happily work with Sherry Pie in its entirety without any way to know the stories that would emerge about Sherry being a horrible person out of control.

As there is always a regular person challenge, many queens come to the competition armed with some costumes that can be quickly modified to make a person of any size or gender quickly mix with their drag family. Most of the season 12 competitors were no different. Sherry Pie just got a second clown tulle petticoat ready, and Gigi also, by chance, had two nearly identical fur hats with matching capes, one black and one white, tucked away in her gigantic couture costume closet. Only Heidi, my beloved sweet little country Heidi, came in just a sequined nightclub jumpsuit and spent her time at the shop mainly having important but lengthy conversations with her partner about body image and confidence.

There is often not much in this type of episode beyond normal talking about his understanding of drag, ranging from "without prior knowledge" to "personally celebrating Alaska's birthday". Once again, it seemed a bit strange in a season meant to declare that drag is an important part of American history and culture when listening to a cis white woman talking about how drag teaches her daughters. to live your dreams or another very conventionally attractive white woman talking about how the show introduced her to queer culture and gave her a boost of confidence. But despite being paired with Sherry Pie, Janet the Planet had a lot of time in front of the screen and was a gem, which explains that at six feet tall, it has long been harassed by people who assume it is dragged, which had the effect of fostering a lifelong love to drag along with a legal name change to "Janet the Planet" as a reminder that never take yourself too seriously. Similarly, Heidi's partner Nicole spoke candidly about the fact that bullying and fear of being teased online have kept her from wearing shorts or skirts for most of her life. "People suck," he told Heidi, a gay black man from the south. "Oh trust them," Heidi replied, in one of those delightful moments of finding common ground in shared experience that always makes this type of episode a tear, no matter how often I repeat the formula.

The airstrip for the drag queenless drag challenge always forces judges to try honest criticism that doesn't hurt ordinary people's feelings either. But this time, all the competitors did it at least well in inducing their normal people into their trailing families. Bert and Ernie from Crystal MethydThe inspired look could have been a complete mess, but because Methyd's partner was so similar in personality that they could have been real siblings and the fact that Methyd has a better sense of fashion than had been attributed to him, the look was as adorable as a refrigerator filled with artwork for kindergarten kids. But it was also incredibly well planned and executed, right down to the matching belts and gum machine jewelry. Unfortunately, Sherry Pie did a great job with the challenge, turning her drag sister, Tara Misu, in a 1950s soda shop waitress who could have been an identical twin. The name of his imaginary family business was "Just Desserts", a bit of involuntary schadenfreude for an audience who knows how Sherry's story ends.

Heidi, poor Heidi, once again didn't bring enough clothes, and although she made Honey Almighty's makeup better than hers, she also committed the deadly sin of this challenge: never let your normal person's outfit look sad next to the of yours. . The giant flared sleeves in Heidi's rose gold sequined disco jumpsuit were fantastic and could be seen directly from Studio 54. Honey, unfortunately, looked like a friend who dropped her off in front before attending a picnic in a mini dress. Kohl's perfectly nice summer. During the trial, Heidi revealed that she borrowed another queen's gown and did absolutely nothing to make the outfits cohesive despite knowing how to sew, basically inviting herself to the bottom.

Also at the trial, Jaida revealed that he had made the two stunning crimson numbers used by her and by her. perfectly made-up drag sister (also stunning). Similarly, Gigi revealed that she had "made" her black and white fur capes in the sense that she and her mother bought them from a fashion designer. The fact that Gigi's top talents seem to be her mother's connections in the fashion world and her clothing budget is starting to become almost as irritating as Sherry Pie's fondness for portraying characters from older women with disabilities. Seeing them both in the background would be highly unlikely. but he needed a boost in the final episodes of season 12.

In the end, Jaida won a second week in a row, and I'm supporting her to finish in the final rounds, not only because she is stunningly beautiful and a very smart competitor, but also because I need her hilarious confessional helper to counter the bitter taste in my mouth. left by the fact that she will probably be there alongside Sherry and Gigi.

Jackie was relegated to the bottom two the second week in a row, which was tough but fair. HThe disco-inspired look was completely adequate, but in the end, sequined jumpsuits they have been made almost to death on the track. That said, Lil Snacky Cox clearly won Ru's "You Wear It Well" lip sync against the other superfans despite Ru calling a six-way tie.

Speaking of ties, Ru called the 14th Double Shantay on Endurance race story after lip sync, leaving Jackie and Heidi to join the workshop for at least another week. While I'm delighted that they both stay, the clear lip sync The winner was Jackie, as Heidi's giant sleeves and flexible wig made her difficult to see for much of her performance, and Jackie's psychotic disco character was perhaps the funniest thing she did throughout the season. However, Jackie seems awkward doing some trick she can't turn into comedy, and I wonder if that will hurt her in the upcoming challenges.

All told, the ultimate nature of the challenge made the entire company cute but inconsequential, the reality show version of a bottleneck episode.holding on until we get answers to the question that's been bogging down everything season: Given covid-19's current situation and Sherry Pie's accusations, what the hell are Ru and Vh1 going to do about the ending? This week's favorites were Lil Snacky's lip sync divided and the existence of a passport that presumably reads Janet the Planet.

