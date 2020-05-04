RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12, Episode 10 Summary

Screenshot: Vh1 Screenshot: Vh1

We have reached the beginning of the end of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, in which our hearts have been broken by at least one unexpected departure and our loyalties have probably changed dramatically: the queens we hate have become queens we love and vice versa. For example, Jeff Goldblum surprisingly became a contender for the season 12 villain, and Heidi (now) Afrodite has become America's new best friend. And after building that sizable boost over the past 10 weeks, the roller coaster came to an abrupt halt for a risk-free "normal person" makeup challenge, giving us all a moment to catch our breath before heading back to our regularly scheduled schedule of Waiting against someone will notice that Sherry Pie is a one-trick pony with a bad outline before the end of which she has been disqualified.

The season finale episode where queens must do On people who are not used to dragging it is sometimes the most surprising move of the season. Previous years have seen contestants transform bride and groom for drag weddings, gay military veterans, and their own family members. This year the challenge was simply to work with "Endurance race superfans ”, all cis women and only two of them WOC, a strange choice for a season seemingly focused on challenging ideas about who proudly calls themselves Americans. However, seeing the delight of rookies seeing themselves transformed by drag for the first time is always sweetly amusing, something this season, which has been overshadowed by its controversies, is much-needed.

In the workshop, the pairings couldn't have been more perfect. Jaida had a choice since winning the drag president debate challenge last week, and she was benevolent to her partners, placing Crystal Methyd with sweet kindergarten teacher Jackie Cox with a brave little firework, Heidi with a charming woman who needed an equally charming Lemurian chat, Gigi Goode with a troubled blonde person from California, and unfortunately condemning a cool looking woman named Janet the Planet to happily work with Sherry Pie in its entirety without any way to know the stories that would emerge about Sherry being a horrible person out of control.

As there is always a regular person challenge, many queens come to the competition armed with some costumes that can be quickly modified to make a person of any size or gender quickly mix with their drag family. Most of the season 12 competitors were no different. Sherry Pie just got a second clown tulle petticoat ready, and Gigi also, by chance, had two nearly identical fur hats with matching capes, one black and one white, tucked away in her gigantic couture costume closet. Only Heidi, my beloved sweet little country Heidi, came in just a sequined nightclub jumpsuit and spent her time at the shop mainly having important but lengthy conversations with her partner about body image and confidence.

There is often not much in this type of episode beyond normal talking about his understanding of drag, ranging from "without prior knowledge" to "personally celebrating Alaska's birthday". Once again, it seemed a bit strange in a season meant to declare that drag is an important part of American history and culture when listening to a cis white woman talking about how drag teaches her daughters. to live your dreams or another very conventionally attractive white woman talking about how the show introduced her to queer culture and gave her a boost of confidence. But despite being paired with Sherry Pie, Janet the Planet had a lot of time in front of the screen and was a gem, which explains that at six feet tall, it has long been harassed by people who assume it is dragged, which had the effect of fostering a lifelong love to drag along with a legal name change to "Janet the Planet" as a reminder that never take yourself too seriously. Similarly, Heidi's partner Nicole spoke candidly about the fact that bullying and fear of being teased online have kept her from wearing shorts or skirts for most of her life. "People suck," he told Heidi, a gay black man from the south. "Oh trust them," Heidi replied, in one of those delightful moments of finding common ground in shared experience that always makes this type of episode a tear, no matter how often I repeat the formula.

The airstrip for the drag queenless drag challenge always forces judges to try honest criticism that doesn't hurt ordinary people's feelings either. But this time, all the competitors did it at least well in inducing their normal people into their trailing families. Bert and Ernie from Crystal MethydThe inspired look could have been a complete mess, but because Methyd's partner was so similar in personality that they could have been real siblings and the fact that Methyd has a better sense of fashion than had been attributed to him, the look was as adorable as a refrigerator filled with artwork for kindergarten kids. But it was also incredibly well planned and executed, right down to the matching belts and gum machine jewelry. Unfortunately, Sherry Pie did a great job with the challenge, turning her drag sister, Tara Misu, in a 1950s soda shop waitress who could have been an identical twin. The name of his imaginary family business was "Just Desserts", a bit of involuntary schadenfreude for an audience who knows how Sherry's story ends.

