Rosie O & # 39; Donnell blocked from addressing Bill Cosby's sexual harassment of show producer

The co-host of & # 39; The View & # 39; makes the revelation about his experience with the misbehavior of the star of & # 39; The Cosby Show & # 39; during an appearance on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen & # 39 ;.

Actress and former talk show host Rosie O & # 39; Donnell has accused imprisoned comedian Bill Cosby of reducing one of its producers to tears with sexual harassment.

The legacy of "The Cosby Show" star was ripped apart after dozens of women filed allegations of sexual misconduct against the veteran comedian in the mid-2010s, and in 2018, he was convicted and jailed for drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea. Constand during an incident in 2004.

During an appearance in "Watch what happens live"On Sunday (May 3), O & # 39; Donnell admitted she was not surprised when the news of her misbehavior first made the headlines, because Cosby had reportedly upset one of her staff members. when he presented "The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show" between 1996 and 2002.

Recalling how Cosby had been recruited to perform as part of his & # 39; Mysterious Guest & # 39; segment, during which he had to guess who the famous visitor was, O & # 39; Donnell admitted that he always knew in advance who the surprise would be of the celebrity, so the guests had to be trained by their team beforehand.

"In the green room, the producer comes in and she's talking and saying to Bill Cosby, 'You know, she's not going to know it's you' and he said, 'All he has to do is to put her hand here & # 39 ;. and put her hand close to his penis, (and continued), & # 39; And she will know it's me & # 39; ".

The employee was so shocked that she burst into tears, and O & # 39; Donnell claims that Cosby had to be taught about the proper behavior of a male producer, though he only found out about the entire incident after the show.

O & # 39; Donnell went on to reveal that she attempted to address the reported incident during her later term as co-presenter on "The view"but the producers closed it repeatedly.

"In & # 39; The View & # 39 ;, they didn't discuss it," he said. "Every time I tried to mention it, it turned into a little fight."

The representative for Cosby has yet to respond to O & # 39; Donnell's claims, but has repeatedly denied wrongdoing when previously accused of sexual misconduct.