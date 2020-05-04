Rihanna's new documentary to expose her consequences with Jay-Z and Beyonce

Instagram / https: //www.beyonce.com/

Titled & # 39; Rihanna: Volume One & # 39 ;, the upcoming documentary, directed by Peter Berg, will reportedly narrate his problem with his manager at Roc Nation and Jay-Z, as well as his separation from Hassan Jameel.

Up News Info –

A new Rihanna The documentary is on the way. Reports of the project titled "Rihanna: Volume One" appeared over the weekend after film producer 45 accidentally leaked about it on its website.

In a screenshot taken and shared by a fan's Twitter account, the company posted a photo of the Barbadian singer singing in the studio along with a slogan that read: "Coming soon: a look inside personal and professional life. from Rihanna. "

According to the tweet, the documentary will be directed by Peter Berg, who directed Rih in 2012 "Battleship", for Amazon Video. The Twitter user also included a now broken link to the Film 45 website, which provided a detailed synopsis of the project.

The synopsis reportedly read: "Peter Berg's' bold and innovative 'Rihanna' is an unfiltered look at Rihanna's life, providing insight into the evolution of one of the best-known pop artists With unparalleled access to the singer's life and over 1,200 hours of footage, the document takes us on a journey through private insights into Rihanna's personality and humor, philosophies about work, family, and the love that are touching and inspiring. "

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Rihanna: Volume One" compiles several images that Berg captured while traveling alongside hitmaker "Diamonds" in Europe. Amazon reportedly paid $ 25 to acquire the rights to the documentary.

Meanwhile, according to MTO News, the documentary would be explosive, with the 32-year-old R&B superstar broadcasting his alleged enmity with Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles. According to the site source, Rih had a fight with the famous couple after her album "Anti" was leaked prematurely, blaming Jay-Z's streaming platform Tidal.

The hip-hop magnate and Tidal explained that the leak was due to a "system error," but the "Umbrella" singer allegedly accused the rapper of leaking his album behind his back to shore up his wife's "Formation" album. Beyoncé.

The site adds that the upcoming documentary will also focus on Rih's strained relationship with her father and will detail her relationship and eventual breakup with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.