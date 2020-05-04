Rick Ross details 50 Cent feud in court documents

In recently released court documents, Rick Ross has detailed his beef with rapper 50 Cent: He says it all started when Fif looked the wrong way at Ross at the 2008 BET Awards.

Ross then released a diss track and the rest was history.

After the couple came and went with the music, 50 were dragged to court, accused of leaking a sex tape of Ross' baby mom. Fif was ordered to pay Lastonia Leviston $ 7 million in 2016, but 50 says it was Ross who leaked the tape, not him.

"For years, I have been involved in what many people in our industry call a,quot; rap war "or,quot; beef "with another Hip-Hop artist, Curtis Jackson, who is professionally known as,quot; 50 Cent, "wrote Ross.

"Although I have no ill will towards Curtis personally, I think I really don't like him."

50 has not bitten his words about his disgust for the MMG boss.

"To be clear, I never posted the video (or any excerpts from it) on DeeperthanRap.com or any other website. I never authorized anyone else to post the video or any excerpt on DeeperthanRap.com or anywhere else. web on my behalf. In fact, I never owned the video. "

Will they think they will even solve this meat?