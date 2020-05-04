Home Entertainment Rick Ross details 50 Cent feud in court documents

Rick Ross details 50 Cent feud in court documents

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

In recently released court documents, Rick Ross has detailed his beef with rapper 50 Cent: He says it all started when Fif looked the wrong way at Ross at the 2008 BET Awards.

Ross then released a diss track and the rest was history.

After the couple came and went with the music, 50 were dragged to court, accused of leaking a sex tape of Ross' baby mom. Fif was ordered to pay Lastonia Leviston $ 7 million in 2016, but 50 says it was Ross who leaked the tape, not him.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©