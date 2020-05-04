RHOA's Nene Leakes says she is seeing a therapist after a & # 39; traumatic & # 39; meeting

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes says she's now seeing a therapist after being "traumatized,quot; while filming the show's next meeting.

"I mentioned to you today, seeing a therapist. I'm seeing a therapist. I've had a phone call with the therapist. We haven't seen each other in person because we can't because of the quarantine. But, I felt very traumatized. I think, a lot of times, people see the outside hard and really don't know that sometimes it hurts inside like everyone else, "she told Jennifer Williams.

"The trauma that I experienced in the past few days, I felt it was really time to see someone."

Since filming, Nene has claimed that she was attacked by the ladies and that she was treated "unfairly,quot; during the three-part meeting.

It must have been really bad, since Nene usually causes pain at RHOA meetings …

Watch the full interview below.