RHOA's Nene Leakes says she is seeing a therapist after a & # 39; traumatic & # 39; meeting

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes says she's now seeing a therapist after being "traumatized,quot; while filming the show's next meeting.

"I mentioned to you today, seeing a therapist. I'm seeing a therapist. I've had a phone call with the therapist. We haven't seen each other in person because we can't because of the quarantine. But, I felt very traumatized. I think, a lot of times, people see the outside hard and really don't know that sometimes it hurts inside like everyone else, "she told Jennifer Williams.

