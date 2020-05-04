Results of system malfunction in Michigan daily report COVID-19 delayed – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Due to a software issue, the COVID-19 case and death counts were delayed to May 4.

Daily, thousands of test results are submitted to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) electronically. These messages are processed through software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems.

On the night of May 3, the integration software did not work properly and stopped processing messages from the COVID-19 testing labs for the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

The malfunction has been resolved. No information was lost and all messages were withheld. However, processing the accumulation of messages will take considerable time. Therefore, today's data will be delayed and the information will not be released until this afternoon and may not represent all of the data being processed.

MDHHS understands that many people and programs trust this information and is working to resolve this problem in the most timely way possible.

