Relive these 15 unforgettable moments of Gala Met

We know. A May without a Met Gala is like a red carpet without Rihanna.
Very blah.
But while the Wardrobe Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art had to indefinitely postpone its 2020 benefit due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, better dressed in hoodies at home than sorry, we're choosing to live in the past when it comes to fashion. . The biggest night has had to offer in terms of excitement, drama, romance, and mind-blowing moments over the years.
Because you shouldn't have to spend your first Monday in May without Met Gala coverage.
So please enjoy this quick trip down memory lane, up the stairs and into the room where everything happens, every year except this one.
Splash News
Elevator showdown
The 2014 Met Gala will be forever reduced to infamy thanks to a certain elevator ride with Beyoncé, Jay Z and Solange Knowles. Leaked surveillance footage showed the rapper was physically attacked by Bey's little sister in the elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York, causing the notoriously private trio (aka this "united family,quot;) to publish a rare public statement. Although we'll probably never know exactly what caused the altercation, Beyoncé's remix of "Flawless,quot; alluded to it when it hit: "Of course, sometimes it goes down when there's a trillion dollars in an elevator."
Richard Corkery / NY Daily News via Getty Images
London Calling
Princess Diana He attended his first and only Met Gala in 1996, a year before his shocking death. Although her dress inspired by lingerie, designed by John Galliano For Dior: It was controversial among those who felt that she should have used something more conservative (which she almost did, worried that she might embarrass her teenage son, Prince william), the navy satin dress was an instantly iconic look.
To date, the Princess of Wales and Princess beatriz they are the only members of Britain's royal family to have attended the Met Gala, though hard to imagine Prince harry and Meghan Markle be off the guest list next year.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images; Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Rih-Diculous
Let's keep this short and sweet, okay? Every time Rihanna ascends the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a moment ago in the history of Met Gala. We bow again and again.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images; David Fisher / Shutterstock
Hiddleswift is born
Swifties can track Taylor Swift and Tom HiddlestonThe romance dates back to the 2016 Met Gala, where they had a full dance party. Less than a month later, the pop star and Calvin Harris They would go their separate ways and she would enjoy a stormy summer romance with the British actor.
Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic
Queen of your heart
George Clooney and Amal Clooney They made their Met Gala debut as husband and wife in 2015, and Amal would return as co-chair of the event in 2018.
Larry Busacca / Gettyimages
When life gives you lemons
Just a week after Beyoncé's fall Lemonade, which shed new light on her and Jay-Z's marital turmoil, the artist showed up for the 2016 evening without her usual plus one. (Cue the massive hysteria of the Beyhive). That night she had the support of Solange, who happened to be dressed in lemon yellow.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Kim heads north
Kim Kardashian she will not soon forget her first Met Gala in 2013, where she (and a future to be born) northwest) came together Kanye West in a striking Givenchy floral print. Two years later, Kim teased herself by wearing the same floral design for Halloween. "It still fits," he captioned the moment on social media.
Photo by Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic
A legendary pair
Sarah Jessica Parker and designer Alexander McQueen They were very excited when they rocked the tartan plaid to match the Met Gala in 2006, with the theme "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,quot;. These punks were in perfect harmony.
Michael Buckner / WWD / REX / Shutterstock
Three is a crowd
They say that an image is worth a thousand words, but this Jeremy Scott sandwiched between their 2016 Met Gala dates Nicki Minaj and Demi lovato It is worth much more. After the former Disney star accused the rapper of casting "shadow,quot; on Instagram, he further hinted at the awkward event (without naming names) in an interview with Billboard. "I had a terrible experience," she recalled in 2018. "This celebrity was a complete bitch and it was miserable to be around. She was very capricious."
Rules breaker
What happens inside the Met Gala stays inside the Met Gala, or at least that was Anna WintourThe target when he banned selfies in 2015. But two years later, several attendees gathered in the bathroom to take this sneaky snapshot. The result? A Kodak moment that will stand the test of time (and probably didn't involve Kodak).
Kevin Mazur / MG18 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
A heavenly surprise
In 2018 Virgin He appeared at the top of the stairs of the Great Hall with an unforgettable production of "Like a Prayer,quot;. The performance, which also featured the interpretation of the pop icon of Leonard Cohen"Hallelujah,quot; fits perfectly with the theme of the event that year, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Stairway to heaven, indeed.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock; John Shearer / Getty Images
Thanks next
Dressed in the Vengeance Outfit to end all the Vengeance Outfits, Beautiful Hadid expertly sailed what could have been a rather awkward interaction with her ex-boyfriend Weekend and its date for the 2017 Met Gala, Selena Gomez. A source told E! The news that the supermodel kept her distance from the couple throughout the night, but Bella and the "Blinding Lights,quot; singer ended up reconciling a year later. Then it broke again.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Hair today … in my hand
Jaden Smith He redefined intrepid fashion when he brought his freshly cut dreadlocks to the Met Gala in 2017. The unlikely accessory not only raised eyebrows, it also started a tradition for the model and artist. In 2018, Jaden's gold certification plate for his song "Icon,quot; was his Met Gala date.
Kevin Mazur / MG18 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Calling a truce
For a moment of blinking and you missed it at the 2018 Met Gala, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj It seemed to end their ongoing feud after photographers saw the rappers chatting with Jeremy Scott. That's until about four months later, when the couple was involved in a heated altercation at a New York Fashion Week party that involved a red heel and resulted in an unpleasant lump in Cardi's eye.
The women finally buried the ax, securely, on Instagram, agreeing to "keep it positive and keep pushing."
Bill Dávila / startraksphoto.com; Instagram
Belle of the Ball
Claire danes She enjoyed a Cinderella moment in real life when she arrived at the 2016 Met Gala in a light blue dress for a tech-savvy Disney princess. It turned out that the Homeland Zac Posen-designed Star apparel featured thousands of L.E.D. sewn by hand. lights that illuminated the dance floor.
And don't worry, like Madonna's cone-shaped bra phase, this will pass too.
We'll meet again when we can for big stars, fresh looks, favorite couples, exciting anecdotes, eye dramas, and a whole new appreciation for just about everything.
