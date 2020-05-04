Relive these 15 unforgettable moments of Gala Met

We know. A May without a Met Gala is like a red carpet without Rihanna.

Very blah.

But while the Wardrobe Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art had to indefinitely postpone its 2020 benefit due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, better dressed in hoodies at home than sorry, we're choosing to live in the past when it comes to fashion. . The biggest night has had to offer in terms of excitement, drama, romance, and mind-blowing moments over the years.

Because you shouldn't have to spend your first Monday in May without Met Gala coverage.