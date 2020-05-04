Reginae Carter defends her & # 39; clean version & # 39; from Twerking after being called

Instagram

Not a fan of her twerking, a troll beats rapper Lil Wayne's daughter when the person reminds her of her past statements about the infamous Cucumber Party.

Reginae Carter is showing off his twerking skills in a TikTok video. The daughter of little Wayne He tapped into his account on the platform to share a video of her bowing and twerking for the camera. However, one person in particular on Instagram was not a fan of her twerking and decided to call her.

"So you don't want a 'man' who doesn't post girls shaking them ** (more for the money or not), I'm sure you'll be here shaking a lot **, the person wrote. The user referred to the Reginae's aversion to the infamous Pepino Party, where women danced provocatively and did very questionable things with vegetables.

Reginae heard about the comment and wasted no time applauding the troll. "Baby, I said naked and honestly … I'm single … I have nothing to respect," Reginae wrote. "I'm in my wild time. Leave me alone. This is actually a clean version of my twerking."

Fans defended Reginae for this, and one said, "She didn't say that women were wrong to twerk. She said her man should respect her and their relationship enough not to post other women. 2 completely different things. " Another cited Megan Thee Stallion, writing, "As Meg said it's 2020, I'm not going to argue about twerking."

Another supporter said, "Leave Reginae alone. She is young and having fun. She is not doing anything that any of these other girls are doing." Echoing the statement, one person added: "Let that girl have a little fun, she has done nothing for all of you …"

However, some others thought that the enemy seemed to make some points. "She talks a little bit about girls for doing things that are none of her business," read one comment. Meanwhile, someone accused Reginae of simply making excuses and said, "Reginald sure has plenty of excuses for this one."