Reginae Carter applauds Troll online for questioning her online twerking videos

Roommates, Reginae Carter has kept herself and fans entertained during the quarantine with her Tik Tok videos of classic movie scenes and fun twerking posts. Well, apparently an online troll didn't appreciate her efforts and called her, but Reginae was ready with a firm answer.

Everything was like this. An Instagram user commented the following under Reginae's post of herself twerking:

"So you don't want a,quot; man "who doesn't publish girls shaking them ** (more for money or not), I'm sure you'll be here shaking a lot **

That led Reginae to applaud with this explanation:

"Baby, I said naked and honestly … I'm single … I have nothing to respect. I'm in my wild time rn. Leave me alone. This is actually a clean version of my twerking,quot;

Recently, while appearing on "T.I." From VH1 & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Reginae spoke about her new single status after ending her relationship with YFN Lucci after a highly questionable "cucumber party,quot; that rocked social media last summer.

Reginae gave the details about giving Lucci the boot:

“After a long intermittent relationship, Lucci and I finally broke up. I feel like he didn't respect me like he did at first. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful that a man who is in a relationship is there. It's certain things that you just don't do, especially hanging out with me. "

Reginae ended her comments about the end of their relationship saying, "I'm still going through my little heartbreak. I was in love with this man, but I feel like I'm in a mentally healthy space."

