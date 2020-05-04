Reactions from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: the best moments include shrug, snub and sunglasses

Sunday's episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; touched on a number of themes, from an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant to the sustained grudges that Michael Jordan still holds the hilarious security guard who put the Bulls legend in his place.

Bryant, Charles Barkley, Isiah Thomas, Tony Kukoc, Jerry Seinfeld and even Michael Jordan's mother Deloris were on Twitter at various points during the live broadcast of the ESPN documentary.

Here's a look at some of the best social media reactions to episodes five and six of "The Last Dance,quot;:

Homage to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant gave his documentary interview before he died in a helicopter crash on January 26, meaning that his part of episode five could be left intact of how it was edited before his death outside of an introductory tribute.

😥😥😥😥 that introduction tore me apart, man. Man, I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thanks for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean❤️🙏🏽! #The last Dance – Quinn Cook (@ QCook323) May 4, 2020

Then came the 1998 All-Star Game scene inside the Eastern locker room, with Jordan and the other All Stars talking about Bryant as a promising youngster.

In Bryant's interview, he said he viewed Jordan as his "older brother," and Jordan said he also thought of Bryant as a "little brother."

Adidas loses deal with Jordan

During the documentary, Jordan revealed that he actually wanted to sign with Adidas when he was leaving college, but the company never offered him a deal as they said they couldn't make his own line of shoes.

Adidas blew it with MJ and Bron Bron. Hard scene – Yes, launch those Boyz II Men (@DragonflyJonez) May 4, 2020

Jordan not only preferred Adidas, but didn't even want to meet with Nike executives. But luckily for him, his mother convinced him.

Mike's mom told him to take the meeting with Nike. Reason # 8976 why you should listen to black women. – Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 4, 2020

Isiah Thomas was rejected from the 1992 Olympics

The 1992 Dream Team is one of the most iconic teams in sports history, but there was a lot of controversy over the fact that Isiah Thomas has stayed. Much of the blame for Thomas' snub is his fight with Jordan after he and the Pistons refused to shake hands with the Bulls after their defeat in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. Twitter made sure to leave plenty of jokes about the situation.

Even when he pays a huge compliment, MJ can't avoid the shadow 😂

"I respect Isiah Thomas' talent. For me, the greatest PG of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game." – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 4, 2020

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen & # 39; s beef with Tony Kukoc

Another conflict during the 1992 Olympics was tension between fellow Bulls Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with the United States and Tony Kukoc with Croatia. GM Jerry Krause was preparing Kukoc to be the future of the Bulls, which Jordan and Pippen did not appreciate because they felt they were disrespecting them.

That put a target on Kukoc's back when the United States and Croatia faced off.

Charles Barkley was good at basketball

Remember when Draymond Green said he had more impact as a player than Charles Barkley? Yes, that was silly, and "The Last Dance,quot; reminded everyone how silly he was of Barkley's performance during the 1993 season when he won the MVP over Jordan and led the Suns to the NBA Finals.

Charles Barkley won a league MVP when Michael Jordan was playing. However, Draymond Green believes it had a greater impact on the game than Sir Charles. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ql2WI3pElx – Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) May 4, 2020

Michael Jordan's sunglasses

During the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, reports emerged that Jordan was having trouble with the game. He did not speak to the media for a week before he finally gave Ahmahd Rashad an interview, saying that he had no gaming issues while wearing the darkest sunglasses he has ever seen.

In an interview with Ahmad Rashad, Michael Jordan tackles his game while wearing sunglasses indoors. Imagine social media if this interview happened today. #The last Dance pic.twitter.com/4NrzDkTKwI – Horrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2020

The jokes of Michael Jordan's security guard

Jordan's gambling habit was extended to quarter games in the halls of United Center with security guards before the games.

A guard earned money from Jordan and celebrated with an MJ shrug.

Jerry Seinfeld casually relaxing in the Bulls locker room

During the 1998 NBA season, the Bulls drew incredibly large crowds, and everyone struggled to see Jordan in what was rumored to be his last season in Chicago. All the biggest celebrities would show up to watch, and during the 90s, there was no one bigger than Jerry Seinfeld. His cameo appearance in the Bulls locker room before a game made many viewers laugh.