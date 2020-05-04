Rays prospect Blake Bivens learned of the family's murders & # 39; in a Facebook headline & # 39;

Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Rays Double-A Montgomery team, discovered that his wife, son, and mother-in-law had been killed after reading a Facebook headline.

Bivens' family was killed last August in Virginia, and police arrested his brother-in-law, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He recently recounted the events of that day during a service at The River Church in Danville, Virginia.

The launcher knew that something was wrong when he did not receive his typical texts from his wife, Emily. He was unable to communicate with Emily or other immediate family members and his concerns increased. His bosses arranged for him to fly home, and while sitting at the Chattanooga airport he turned to social media for more information. It was then that he saw the headline.

"The first headline I see is that two women and a little boy were gone," said Bivens. "And I immediately knew it was them. I found out that my family had disappeared in a Facebook headline. And I immediately started screaming in the middle of the airport."

Emily, Bivens' wife, 14-month-old son Cullen and 62-year-old mother-in-law Joan Bernard were killed. Her brother-in-law, who was arrested and charged with all three murders, is awaiting trial.

After Bivens read the Facebook headline, he had yet to catch the plane back home. And he had a stopover in Charlotte before he could finally go home.

"The only thing I really remember about the plane trip is that I went through periods where I was staring at the back of my seat the whole time," Bivens said. "Trying to think about what I hear. And it's almost like, 'This is not really happening'. I would go through periods of shaking. Then I would start to lose it a little bit, I would break and cry. It was just a circle Air travel seemed like an eternity. "

Once Bivens got home, he said getting into the house was the most difficult part.

"I think the most difficult time for me was when I got home and entered my son's room for the first time and realized that I would never see him on this Earth again," Bivens said. "That was the worst moment of my life. Nothing will ever be, to feel what I felt at that time. On the other hand, I know that I will see him again someday, and it won't be long."

It's been just over eight months since that day, but Bivens says he still remembers it well. He credits his faith for helping him through these times.

"It was an experience, it's amazing how much I can vividly remember the day," he said. "And it's amazing to see how far things have gotten from that day too."