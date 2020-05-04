Rating of credit rating agencies – Term

S&P Global and Moody & # 39; s downgraded CAA Holdings on Monday after the company raised $ 75 billion in a debt sale as the agencies said that lowering agent fees could affect revenue.

However, the outlook is stable, which means, in the case of S&P, that "CAA will maintain sufficient liquidity to meet all its debt obligations and that live productions and events, including sports and music, will gradually return to pre-pandemic levels. At the end of fiscal year 2020 in 2021. "

PLUS

%MINIFYHTMLc6ff7d1728408d9288727c6c99e7487712%