Rating of credit rating agencies – Term

S&P Global and Moody's Investors Services downgraded CAA Holdings on Monday after the company raised $ 75 billion in a debt sale, as agencies said the canceled and postponed live events and lower commissions on Agents could affect revenue.

However, the outlook is stable, which means, in the case of S&P, that "CAA will maintain sufficient liquidity to meet all its debt obligations and that live productions and events, including sports and music, will gradually return to pre-pandemic levels. At the end of fiscal year 2020 in 2021. "

Moody & # 39; s made specific reference to the CAA of $ 75 million in cash just raised from investors, which is in addition to a previous term loan of $ 1.15 billion and a revolving line of credit of $ 125 million. He said the downgrade was due to a combination of the new debt and the fact that the pandemic has limited the ability to hold live events and complete media production as expected.

Related story CAA signs Korean filmmaker Jung Byung-Gil %MINIFYHTML8c4cfbca3991429955c6ef399e1ca90412%

"While some events will be rescheduled for future quarters, others will be canceled due to the pandemic. As a result, CAA leverage levels will increase as the coronavirus affects media production and live events. However, contractual revenue streams and strong demand for media content are projected to provide some stability to performance. "

The net proceeds from the new term loan will be used for general corporate purposes and will support CAA's existing liquidity position.

Many media and entertainment companies have raised cash in various ways in the past six weeks, most commonly through debt sales,

PLUS