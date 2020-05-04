Rasheeda Frost melts the heart of Donald Trump supporter with this video

What quarantine life? Rasheeda Frost has decided to show fans that she is living her best life and looking beyond the fabulous while isolated with her husband, Kirk Frost, and her son, Karter.

Note that your teenage son Ky moved out of the family home. The Boss Chick recently took to social media, where he delighted his millions of followers with an unexpected hair color.

The mother of two children posted a video flaunting four new hair colors, all at once, known as rainbow colors.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star, who was promoting a new wig, looked perfect, and fans are baffled that at 43, she looks like a teenager.

A fan said this to the businesswoman: "You can rock anything, and Love theses color boo."

Another commenter explained: “Colors look good on you beautiful. This is beautiful 🔥 "

This person stated, "Always beautiful feminine. Beauty is your middle name." I am happy to have followed you.

This sponsor shared this strange comment about President Donald Trump: “Rasheeda, I love you. Will you take my son and swear allegiance to Trump?

In a recent interview, Rasheeda talked about closing her business and being home for the coronavirus, saying, "It's sad, it's disappointing, and it's devastating, especially for my employees who have been loyal and have worked hard for me." Pressed is a destination. Owning a business and none of your businesses is open is bad enough. "

She went on to reveal, "What a lot of people don't know is that I've been online for over ten years. Previously, my online store was called I'm Bossy. Then I changed the name to Pressed. So we've always been popping up like that, we've just picked it up a little bit. We're still getting a lot of people ordering and supporting us, but it's nothing like physical locations at all. We miss our customers. "

He concluded by saying: “I have to give the teachers accessories because it can be a little too much. We are just calculating a good schedule for it and trying to have a good structure, so that we don't get too out of control. "

Rasheeda is a true boss, she is expanding her brand.



