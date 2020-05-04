Rana Daggubati wishes Trisha Krishnan a cute throwback image



Southern superstar Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 37th birthday today, and her fans and many celebrities sent their love and good wishes through social media on her special day.



However, a special birthday wish that caught everyone's attention was from Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali star went to Instagram to share a picture of him with Trisha and wrote, "Happy, happy, old friend."



Trisha and Rana Daggubati were said to have been in a relationship a while ago, but are now friends again.



On the job front, Trisha Krishnan has many movies on her kitty, including Ponniyin Selvan from Mani Ratnam. It will also be seen in Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu. During her recent interaction with fans on social media, Wonder also revealed that she is having conversations with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to the police drama Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

