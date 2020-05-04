Ralph Fiennes will reportedly play Miss Trunchbull in a new Netflix movie "Matilda,quot;

Someone please tell me how to feel.
If you love the 1996 film adaptation of the original Roald Dahl story Matilda, starring Danny Devito and Mara Wilson, you are not alone.
Well hold on to your back because there's a new one Matilda movie based on the musical adaptation of the original Roald Dahl story.
According to an initial Deadline report, Miss Trunchbull is intended to be played by a man. And not just any man, but Ralph Fiennes.
This is not the first time that Trunchbull has been played by a man. The long-term Matilda The Musical London show and several American productions have featured director Trunchbull played by men.
There's a lot of talk about who should play other iconic characters like Miss Honey.
What do you think of this new Matilda film in the works? Do you think Ralph Fiennes is the right choice for this iconic character?
