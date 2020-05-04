Ralph Fiennes will reportedly play Miss Trunchbull in a new Netflix movie "Matilda,quot;

Home Entertainment Ralph Fiennes will reportedly play Miss Trunchbull in a new Netflix movie...

Ralph Fiennes will reportedly play Miss Trunchbull in a new Netflix movie "Matilda"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Someone please tell me how to feel.

If you love the 1996 film adaptation of the original Roald Dahl story Matilda, starring Danny Devito and Mara Wilson, you are not alone.

Jersey Films

The story has also become a hit musical! Matilda The Musical He was on Broadway 2013-2017 and has been successfully operating in London since 2011.

Well hold on to your back because there's a new one Matilda movie based on the musical adaptation of the original Roald Dahl story.

Dennis Kelly

Alarms sound, a Matilda reboot is coming! However, it is not known when they should start filming.

According to an initial Deadline report, Miss Trunchbull is intended to be played by a man. And not just any man, but Ralph Fiennes.

Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

We've seen him play a compelling Voldemort, so maybe he can channel some of that negative energy to this character?

This is not the first time that Trunchbull has been played by a man. The long-term Matilda The Musical London show and several American productions have featured director Trunchbull played by men.

Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

Bertie Carvel portrayed Miss Trunchbull in the original Broadway production of Matilda The Musical.

There's a lot of talk about who should play other iconic characters like Miss Honey.

Jodie Comer is the favorite to play Miss Honey in the musical movie #Matilda. https://t.co/MDcEwlyfn0

There has been no confirmation from other actors linked to the film.

What do you think of this new Matilda film in the works? Do you think Ralph Fiennes is the right choice for this iconic character?

Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

Turn off the sound below in the comments!

TV and cinema

