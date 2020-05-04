Ralph Fiennes ‘to star in’ Miss Trunchbull on Netflix Matilda

Ralph Fiennes will play Miss Trunchbull in the new Netflix adaptation of Matilda, according to reports.

The actor, known for playing villains, is "attached to the star" as the evil director of the new movie, Up News Info understands

Fiennes portrayed Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, and in 2016 revealed that he made a child cry when he dressed as the Dark Lord. He also played the mastermind of Professor Moriarty in the 2018 movie. Holmes and Watson.





Netflix & # 39; s Matilda The film is based on the popular musical theater version of Roald Dahl's story about a young bookworm who lives with horrible parents.

Matilda The Musical – in which Trunchbull was also played by a man – has been running in London since 2011. The show's original director, Matthew Warchus, is on board for the adaptation and Dennis Kelly is writing the script.

Jodie Comer, meanwhile, has been tipped to take on the role of Miss Honey.

In the 1996 film, Pam Ferris played Trunchbull, alongside Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman as Matilda's (Mara Wilson) parents.