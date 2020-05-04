Ralph Fiennes teamed up to play Miss Trunchbull on Netflix's "Matilda" – Up News Info

Ralph Fiennes joins the star as Miss Trunchbull on Netflix and the Working Title movie Matilda, we understand.

The film is based on the popular musical theater version of the classic Roald Dahl story in which a young bookworm prodigy struggles with her parents and the director of the nemesis Trunchbull. Sony will launch the feature theatrically in the UK.

Matilda The Musical It has been operating in London since 2011 and successfully played on Broadway between 2013-2017. The original director of the show, Matthew Warchus (Pride) is on board for adaptation. Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for adapting the novel, is writing the script. The filming date has not yet been set.

Netflix has planned to adapt Dahl's children's story catalog into a new list of animated projects, including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG. The Daily Mail first reported news of Fiennes' attachment. There was no news for us about Jodie Comer's involvement.