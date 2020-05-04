R. Kelly claims it is & # 39; likely & # 39; Let him be a diabetic while asking to be released from prison a third time!

R. Kelly is trying his luck a third time, pleading with a judge to release him from jail as he is "likely,quot; to be diabetic.

Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg says the unfortunate star has just learned that he tested "1/10 of a point below diabetes, at the top of the high-risk category."

He also claims that Kelly suffers from high blood pressure and cholesterol and is overweight, and that all of these health problems put him at high risk for serious complications if he becomes infected with COVID-19.

