R. Kelly claims it is & # 39; likely & # 39; Let him be a diabetic while asking to be released from prison a third time!

R. Kelly is trying his luck a third time, pleading with a judge to release him from jail as he is "likely,quot; to be diabetic.

Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg says the unfortunate star has just learned that he tested "1/10 of a point below diabetes, at the top of the high-risk category."

He also claims that Kelly suffers from high blood pressure and cholesterol and is overweight, and that all of these health problems put him at high risk for serious complications if he becomes infected with COVID-19.

Kelly has been denied twice as the artist reportedly has a history of trying to intimidate witnesses. The judge claims that the star may also be a flight risk.

Kelly was arrested in Chicago last July on nearly two dozen federal charges. In total, the singer faces 22 federal criminal charges involving the alleged abuse of 11 girls and women over the course of more than two decades, from 1994 to 2018.

Kelly's trial of Brooklyn is slated to begin on July 7; His federal trial in Illinois is slated to begin Oct. 13, according to NPR.