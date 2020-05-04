Proof that post-Met Gala parties can be as glamorous as the main event

It's the first Monday in May, which traditionally means it's time for the Met Gala. However, celebrities will not line up on the red carpet outside the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art this year. The star-studded event has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda they were ready to serve as co-chairs this year alongside Louis Vuitton's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, fashionchief editor Anna Wintour.

The theme focused on the Costume Institute's 2020 exhibition: "About Time: Fashion and Duration." According to a 2019 piece by The New York Times, the idea was partly inspired by author novels Virginia Woolf and the theories of the philosopher Henri Bergson. According to the newspaper, the exhibition exhibited "160 pieces of women's fashion from the past 150 years and beyond,quot; and provided a "traditional timeline between 1870 and now."

fashion continue to celebrate the "biggest fashion night,quot; by hosting a virtual event called "A Moment With the Met,quot;.

While the Gala itself is often the main focus of the big night, that doesn't mean the fashion fun ends once the dance is over. In fact, celebrities sometimes present completely new looks at after-parties.