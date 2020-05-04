Proof that post-Met Gala parties can be as glamorous as the main event

It's the first Monday in May, which traditionally means it's time for the Met Gala. However, celebrities will not line up on the red carpet outside the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art this year. The star-studded event has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda they were ready to serve as co-chairs this year alongside Louis Vuitton's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, fashionchief editor Anna Wintour.
The theme focused on the Costume Institute's 2020 exhibition: "About Time: Fashion and Duration." According to a 2019 piece by The New York Times, the idea was partly inspired by author novels Virginia Woolf and the theories of the philosopher Henri Bergson. According to the newspaper, the exhibition exhibited "160 pieces of women's fashion from the past 150 years and beyond,quot; and provided a "traditional timeline between 1870 and now."
fashion continue to celebrate the "biggest fashion night,quot; by hosting a virtual event called "A Moment With the Met,quot;.
While the Gala itself is often the main focus of the big night, that doesn't mean the fashion fun ends once the dance is over. In fact, celebrities sometimes present completely new looks at after-parties.
To check out the photos of the A-listers attending some of these star-studded evenings, check out the gallery below.
KIm Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner
The famous sisters posed for a photo at the sixth annual Met Gala party at Up & Down in 2019. The head of KKW Beauty was inspired by Cher In this blue latex Thierry Mugler look, and makeup mogul Kylie Cosmetics wore Versace.
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Fashionable friends seemed to have fun at Met Gala's sixth annual party at Up & Down in 2019. keeping up with the Kardashians The star wore a LaQuan Smith outfit for the event. As for the Hadids, the 23-year-old runway star dressed Jean Paul Gaultier while her 25-year-old supermodel sister dressed Michael Kors. Bieber wore an Alexander Wang design.
Janelle Monáe
The recording artist and actress wore a mind-blowing Christian Siriano gown for the 2019 Met Boom Boom Gala post-party at The Standard Hotel.
Rihanna
The singer could "bow,quot; with this outfit by Nina Ricci, who wore her Met party after the Gala at Up & Down in 2018.
Cardi B, Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry
The rapper, designer, and singer got together for a sweet snapshot at the Versace after party in 2018.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
The Yankees star and the Hustlers The actress made it to the Balmain Gala Gala Boom Boom 2018 post-party at the Top of the Standard in style.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
the Riverdale the stars attended the 2018 Boom Boom Met post-gala party. The Betty Cooper celebrity dazzled in a black H,amp;M gown.
Kate Hudson
The actress looked radiant in red at a post-Gala party in 2017. In fact, she switched to other party dress after that night.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
the Cravings The author wore a small black dress while attending the Met Gala Boom Boom post-party at The Standard Hotel with her 2017 EGOT-winning husband.
Zendaya
After attending the Met Gala "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,quot; event, the Euphoria The star kept the fun (and trendy) moments rolling by wearing a Michael Kors outfit for an afterparty at The Standard Hotel in 2016.
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster deserved some serious "applause,quot; after she came out in this look for a 2016 Met Gala post-party at the Up & Down nightclub.
Taylor Swift
The 10-time Grammy winner was co-chair of the 2016 Met Gala and sported her funky, futuristic Louis Vuitton look for an afterparty at The Standard High Line.
Justin Bieber
The singer kept his tones on while heading to Rihanna's private Met Gala party at Up & Down in 2015.
FKA Twigs & Robert Pattinson
The singer and the Twilight The actor held hands as they were heading to a post-Met Gala party at The Standard Hotel in 2015. The stars parted ways in 2017.
Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez
The "Wolves,quot; singer put on a small black dress and the High school musical Student wore a red H,amp;M number for this 2015 Met Gala post-party.
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o and Sarah Paulson
The actresses were beautiful in green at the 2014 Met Gala post-party in the Boom Boom Room. Both celebrities opted for beautiful Prada outfits.
Sarah Jessica Parker
the Sex and the city The star caught the eye at a 2014 Met Gala post-party at the Boom Boom Room and wore an Oscar de La Renta gown that likely would have earned Carrie Bradshaw's stamp of approval.
Madonna and Brahim Zaibat
The seven-time Grammy winner looked gorgeous dressed in black while attending the Met's "PUNK: Chaos To Couture,quot; post-gala party at The Standard Hotel with the choreographer in 2013. The two separated that same year.
Blake Lively
the Gossip Girl The star wore a blue Marchesa gown at a 2010 Met Gala post-party that Serena van der Woodsen probably would have loved.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
The singer wore his "suit and tie,quot; while the actress donned a Ralph Lauren Collection dress for an after party at the Mark Hotel in 2010.
Mischa Barton
The o.c. the celebrity stunned Missoni at the Nina Ricci after-party for Met Ball hosted by Olivier Theyskens and Lauren Santo Domingo at Philippe in 2008.
Fans can stream "A Moment With the Met,quot; via YouTube starting at 6:00 p.m. ITS T.
