Promising drug coronavirus remdesivir hits hospitals this week – BGR

Clinical studies with remdesivir as a treatment for coronavirus have yielded encouraging results.

Remdesivir was developed by Gilead as a drug to treat Ebola patients, but the FDA approved it as a coronavirus treatment late last week.

Gilead CEO Daniel O & # 39; Day said remdesivir will be used in coronavirus patients starting next week. O'Day also said that Gilead will be giving away his entire supply of Remdesivir.

A few weeks ago, a research study in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that a good percentage of coronavirus patients exhibited signs of improvement when treated with Remdesivir, a drug that Gilead had previously developed to help treat Ebola patients. .

Now comes the news from Gilead CEO Daniel O & # 39; Day that remdesivir will be rolled out on a larger scale for coronavirus patients in areas that have been particularly affected by the virus.

Appearing on CBS Face the Nation Earlier today, O & # 39; Day said Gilead plans to bring remdesivir "to patients earlier this week,quot; and that the company has been coordinating with the government to "determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are." who need this medicine. "

Additionally, O'Day said Gilead will donate his entire supply of the drug to help with the coronavirus treatment efforts.

"We have donated all of the supply that we have within our supply chain and we did so because we acknowledge and acknowledge human suffering, human need here, and we want to make sure that nothing gets in the way of this reaching patients." O & # 39; Day added.

While it remains to be seen how effective remdesivir is on a large scale, early clinical trials have yielded some encouraging results. The first trial involved 53 patients suffering from severe coronavirus symptoms. After one week of treatment, 36 of the 53 patients showed different signs of clinical improvement. And although 12 patients encountered serious problems while taking the drug, it was unclear whether that was related to the drug or underlying medical problems.

The study reads in part:

During a median follow-up of 18 days, 36 patients (68%) had an improvement in the oxygen support class, including 17 of 30 patients (57%) who received mechanical ventilation who were extubated. A total of 25 patients (47%) were discharged and 7 patients (13%) died; mortality was 18% (6 of 34) among patients who received invasive ventilation and 5% (1 of 19) among those who did not receive invasive ventilation.

A subsequent study of 1,000 patients yielded similarly encouraging results.

Following the previous study, the FDA approved Remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment late last week through an Emergency Use Authorization (UAE). As the name implies, the emergency approval was made in light of the ongoing pandemic, meaning that the drug did not go through as strict a review as would normally be required.

