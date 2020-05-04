Prince & # 39; Cloud & # 39; Guitar projected for more than $ 100K in auction – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Prince of Prince guitar and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched by Paul McCartney are among the items to be auctioned at a major musical artifact sale.

Julien’s Auctions announced on Monday that the June auction will include a 1984 blue “cloud” guitar tailored for Prince. He played it at its best just after "Purple Rain,quot;. The auction house said the guitar is projected to fetch between $ 100,000 and $ 200,000.

A page of McCartney's handwritten lyrics for the song "Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,quot; will also be auctioned. It is expected to get between $ 200,000 and $ 300,000.

