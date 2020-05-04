Porsha Williams' recent clip she shared on social media sparks massive debate

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account that Kandi Burruss also shared a while ago. It's like a movie trailer and "we are the characters," said a Porsha fan.

This video managed to spark a massive debate on today's reality in the comments. Check out the clip below.

‘Someone sent this to me and I thought it was amazing! Stay at home! Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘I thought this was a real movie. When does this come out? Oh wait, it's out and we're the characters, "and another follower said," It's a parody of the new Candyman. "

Someone else said, "When he tried to shake that hand, he said 'go home, young man'" and a follower posted this: "That was profound but so true! Guinea pigs !!! Save us."

A commenter said: ‘Why stay home? She is a false sister. They just revealed that half the deaths are from the flu, only 37,000 Americans died from Covid-19 and we have a population of 328 million. "

Another commenter said: ‘I love how you said that ONLY 37,000 Americans have died! If a person dies from something that is too much! & # 39;

One follower had this theory: it seems people never seem to do REAL research when they spread things through the black community and it is honest and annoying. Literally, nurses are fired for not slapping COVID on death certificates. The media lie to push agendas and the numbers INFLATE to do so. The family should ask for autopsies. Anyone who has received a flu shot in the past decade will test positive. Not to mention the FULLY empty hospitals here in Atlanta and Tampa … these doctors lie on death certificates about cause of death because they are being forced to do so. Not to mention that mannequins are used in the media in hospitals. It's all a distraction from 5g radiation poisoning. "

The same follower went on and said that mismo The same 5G that literally went national through Verizon and AT,amp;T just a few weeks BEFORE “Corona”. Which is quite interesting since it was first tested in … you guessed it, WUHAN, China. Last year … and just so you know, this pandemic was VERY tested MONTHS ago with many of the world leaders present, at a convention … MONTHS AGO. However, fine, when the New World order uses this to set the stage for mandatory vaccines and microchips, I will be captivated and this will be someone else's problem. "

Another follower jumped into the comments and said: ‘I get a flu shot every year and got a negative COVID result about a month ago. I don't think this is a hoax at all. My cousin works in a nursing home and has just tested positive for COVID and is now in the hospital. I agree that the spread of misinformation has been exhausting, but it is up to us as individuals to do our own research. "

Ad

What do you think of the theories that are spreading these days? And what about the video that Porsha shared?



Post views:

0 0