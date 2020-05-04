Pompeo ties coronavirus to China's lab, despite uncertainty from spy agencies

WASHINGTON – On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed President Trump's claim that the coronavirus originated from a research laboratory in Wuhan, China, although the nation's intelligence agencies say they have reached no conclusion on the topic.
Speaking on the ABC show "This Week," Mr. Pompeo, the former C.I.A. The chief and one of the top administration officials who is more aggressive in dealing with China said "there is enormous evidence,quot; that the coronavirus came from the laboratory, although he agreed with the intelligence assessment that there was no indication. that the virus was human. made or genetically modified.
The theories are not mutually exclusive: Some officials who have examined the intelligence reports, which are still classified, say that it is possible that an animal infected with the coronavirus in the laboratory was destroyed, and a laboratory worker was accidentally infected in the process. But that is just one of the many theories that are still being examined.
Senior US officials, including those who have analyzed intelligence and who favor laboratory theory, have privately said that the evidence pointing to a laboratory accident is primarily circumstantial and based on public material. Intelligence officials have told senior administration officials that they will likely not find evidence of a laboratory accident. And among scientists, and especially virologists, there is broad agreement that the chances of a laboratory accident causing the outbreak are slim, while the likelihood of the new virus leaping from an animal to a human in a non-laboratory setting in southern China it is much higher.
Pompeo repeatedly accused the Chinese Communist Party, led by President Xi Jinping, of covering up evidence and denying US experts access to the research laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
"We have seen the fact that journalists were kicked out," Pompeo said, referring to orders by US correspondents for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. leaving China “We saw the fact that those who were trying to report this, medical professionals within China, were silenced. They stopped reporting: all kinds of things that authoritarian regimes do, the way communist parties operate. ”
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a statement on Thursday saying it continued "to rigorously examine the emerging information and intelligence,quot; to determine whether the outbreak started with infected animals or "was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan." . "
On the same day, Trump said he had a high degree of confidence that the laboratory was the source of the outbreak, but when asked for evidence, he said: "I am not allowed to say that." In an interview Sunday night on Fox News, he promised a report on the matter, which he said would be conclusive. "I think they made a horrible mistake and didn't want to admit it," he said of China.
Some intelligence analysts are concerned that pressure from administration officials may distort final assessments of the virus's origin, and that they may be used as a political weapon in a intensifying the battle with China for a disease that has infected more than three million people worldwide.
If the administration continues on the path that Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Trump have followed in recent days, they will undoubtedly be under increasing pressure to make available some of the evidence that led to their conclusions. But that could be complicated, as it did for the Bush administration when, after the invasion of Iraq, it was under pressure to make public the evaluations it received that Saddam Hussein was building weapons of mass destruction. That evidence turned out to be flawed, and some of the most experienced government agencies on the subject wrote dissensions that were ignored or nullified.
In the case of the coronavirus, declassifying the evidence from the Wuhan laboratory is more complex. Some evidence appears to be based on electronic interceptions of communications between Chinese officials, and revealing them could expose details of how the United States tracks the Chinese leadership. As a result, Trump and Pompeo are likely to resort to the usual explanation that they cannot risk revealing sources and methods of intelligence gathering.
Some US officials say that even the interceptions of Chinese officials in Beijing discussing lab-related issues could be circumstantial, as central-level officials always suspect that local officials are hiding information and therefore want to examine all possibilities while investigate. And US officials say they had little in the way of intelligence gathering focused on Wuhan officials before the outbreak.
They would also have to explain doubts within the government about intelligence, which is not unusual in the case of a complex problem like decoding the origins of a virus. An April 7 meeting convened by Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, failed to reach a consensus among intelligence officials on how the outbreak occurred, suggesting that any evidence released may not be conclusive.
And some American allies also seem skeptical of Wuhan's laboratory theory.
At the same time, Pompeo was correct in his claims that Chinese government officials did their best to cover up the evidence about the outbreak and the detained scientists who warned about it. They It closed a laboratory in Shanghai after one of its senior scientists shared the virus' genomic sequence with collaborators around the world. Those data have been critical to medical research, including on potential vaccines, but Chinese authorities said the laboratory had to be closed for "rectification."
Edward Wong contributed reporting.