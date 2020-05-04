Pluto TV and Verizon Lead the Way with Broadcast Distribution Agreement – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Pluto TV and Verizon are breaking new ground in broadcasting, unveiling what they call the industry's first comprehensive distribution agreement encompassing pay TV, connected TV and mobile, according to Up News Info.

Both parties remained tight-lipped on financial terms.

Pluto, ViacomCBS's free ad-supported service, has more than 20 million monthly viewers. Under the agreement, it will have a location on Verizon's wireless network, which is the largest in the US. USA, as well as on its connected platforms such as Stream TV and its FiOS pay television service. Along with rival AT&T, Verizon has emphasized 5G technology through its Ultra WIdeband network, which the telecommunications giant says will be a vital backbone for streaming in the coming years.

Verizon has just 116 million wireless customers, plus 4 million video subscribers on FiOS and another 6 million FiOS broadband customers.

Viacom paid $ 340 million to acquire Pluto in January 2019. At the time, it had around 12 million monthly active users. Backed by an expanded parent company after the merger of Viacom and CBS in late 2019, Pluto has increased its additions of new channels, which now number in the hundreds. The streaming service expects to end 2020 with more than 30 million monthly viewers.

An editorial team of curators on Pluto works to ensure that the branded channels it carries (AMC Networks just announced four new ones last week) do not interfere with existing transport agreements with pay TV operators. The channels, shown on a linear TV-like programming grid, are often geared toward displaying brands or characters, and the recent ones focus on the James Bond franchise, The Walking Dead and from MTV The challenge.

Pluto has been gaining ground alongside other leaders in video-on-demand with advertising (AVOD). Along with Pluto, AVOD's main players include Tubi, recently acquired by Fox; Xumo, purchased this year by Comcast; and Crackle, whose control was transferred last year from Sony to Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment. NBCUniversal's Peacock, which has just started rolling out on Comcast platforms, will include a free AVOD version along with subscription levels when it launches nationwide in July.