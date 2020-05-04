Piers Morgan Off & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39; with coronavirus symptoms – Up News Info

Piers Morgan has said he will temporarily step down from hosting ITV's flagship morning show. Good morning great britain after developing a "mild" symptom of COVID-19.

Morgan tweeted late last night:For medical advice, and as a precaution for a mild symptom that arose in the last 48 hours, I tested for COVID-19 and will not work at GMB until I get the result, which should be tomorrow. "

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid will take the reins this morning.

It has been a typically hectic week for the open host who has made headlines during the pandemic for bringing the UK government and Donald Trump to task on their handling of the outbreak.

Last week, Morgan was acquitted of violating the rules of television regulator Ofcom after thousands of viewers complained about his line of questioning to government ministers.