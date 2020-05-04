Philipp Grubauer goalkeeper cycling "approximately 100 miles per day,quot; in the Denver area

Avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer of Germany remained in Denver during the NHL "hiatus,quot; and says he's become an avid cyclist who travels "about 100 miles a day," according to NHL.com.

Grubauer suffered a lower body injury on February 15 against the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy and was listed indefinitely. But he returned to the ice and took photos and days after returning to the lineup on March 12 when the NHL suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Shortly before the closing came, I was ready to leave, so it hurts a little more," Grubauer told NHL.com. "At that time we had a lot of injuries, a lot of important players were sidelined, so the break came at a good time … Everyone wants to play hockey."

%MINIFYHTML251838250cf62cd98a23ee55a2db268b14%

All of Colorado's public ice rinks have been closed, so Avalanche players in the area have been unable to skate.

“My hand-eye coordination has reached zero point; You don't get 500 or 600 shots fired at you every day, "Grubauer said." If you don't have that for three or two weeks, you're missing it, but I think it will come back quickly. You can work with a tennis ball and a tennis racket, hit the wall and shoot, but there isn't much (more) you can do. It's difficult right now. "

But at least he is practicing social distancing in a beautiful area.

"The Rocky Mountains are one of the reasons I stayed here in Denver," he said. “I bought a racing bike and I'm cycling about 100 miles a day, plus exercising with weights. I would also love to go hiking in the mountains, but be careful not to have too many people, which would not be too good. I prefer cycling. "