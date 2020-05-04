Philipp Grubauer goalkeeper cycling "approximately 100 miles per day,quot; in the Denver area

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The state of the avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer is questionable after an injury in the Stadium Series - The Denver Post

Avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer of Germany remained in Denver during the NHL "hiatus,quot; and says he's become an avid cyclist who travels "about 100 miles a day," according to NHL.com.

Grubauer suffered a lower body injury on February 15 against the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy and was listed indefinitely. But he returned to the ice and took photos and days after returning to the lineup on March 12 when the NHL suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Shortly before the closing came, I was ready to leave, so it hurts a little more," Grubauer told NHL.com. "At that time we had a lot of injuries, a lot of important players were sidelined, so the break came at a good time … Everyone wants to play hockey."

%MINIFYHTML251838250cf62cd98a23ee55a2db268b14%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here