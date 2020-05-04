Peter Gunz and Lyfe Jennings discuss it in Amina Buddafly's post

Chile, they may not be on "Love and Hip Hop,quot; anymore, but Amina Buddafly, Peter Gunz and Lyfe Jennings are still bringing the drama.

Now these days, Peter Gunz and his ex Amina seem to be on good terms despite their past infidelities. Their personal relationship is not only good, but the two of them even make music together, that's why we are here.

Amina posted a snippet of her song "Do What You Do,quot; with Peter and it was Lyfe Jennings' comment underneath that post where things got interesting,

Lyfe commented under the video, which shows Amina walking and dancing to the song, and it seemed to be nothing more than harmless flirting … or so it seemed.

"What if I say …" Lyfe commented, to which Amina replied: "What?"

It was then that Peter had to break that love party and literally "entered the chat."

"Trust me, I've said it all … hahaha," Peter replied to Amina and she quickly pointed out that he "loves smoke,quot;.

Now things could have ended there, but Lyfe felt compelled to answer, asking if they could get along, and said to Peter, "We both have emotions for her."

That's when the thangs really started!

Peter responded by suggesting that Lyfe was welcome to fire his shot, and then replied, "I am an extremely difficult act to follow. You can ask someone else we have in common … haha."

It seemed that Lyfe didn't kindly take that saying, "For us to have something in common, (I) would have to be,quot; common "and um away from that brother. Buttttt … I am also known for draining pools."

Lil's last reading seemed to have touched a nerve with Peter, who replied, "Drain the lakes from my ass, but don't take my word for it, we can ask your baby."

Lyfe took it to another level when he replied, "I don't ask women about n **** s. If I have a question, I ask her n *** a in person."

Phew! Well, the end of his meat was a little anticlimactic, but Lyfe was able to get one more chance by referring to Peter as "Lil Pete,quot;.

Who knows if this will turn out to be something else, or if the steam from this tea will be aired. We will keep you informed.

