A former Montreal Expos outfielder accused Pete Rose of using corked bats in his only season with the team in 1984, adding that "Rose had been covering his bat for 20 years."

Joe Jammer, in an interview with the Montreal Gazette, said that the king of MLB successes would regularly cover his bats at the visitors' clubhouse.

"Pete was too smart to deal with Expos team manager John Silverman (to cover his bats at the Expos clubhouse)," Jammer told the Gazette. "So Bryan Greenberg, who worked at the visitor's club, did. He led me to a room, a door on the left, and under the tarps was a machine."

Jammer recalled asking Greenberg what the machine was for, and the latter said it was intended to "cover up Pete Rose's bats."

"(Greenberg) said Rose had been covering her bat for 20 years," Jammer said. "The guy said no one checks on him because he's an individual hitter."

Another anonymous source corroborated Jammer's claims:

"Yes, Bryan Greenberg did it for (Rose)," the source said. “I only did it a few times a year. I didn't know it was in the visitors' clubhouse. I thought it was on the (Greenberg) winch in his garage. "

Greenberg declined to comment to the Gazette regarding Jammer's allegations and said, "I really can't talk about it."

Running a bat, of course, is illegal under league rules. From MLB Rule 6.03 (a) (5):

(a) A batter is out for illegal action when: (5) Uses or attempts to use a bat that, in the umpire's judgment, has been altered or altered in such a way as to improve the distance factor or cause an unusual reaction in baseball. This includes stuffed, flatbed, nailed, hollowed, slotted, or covered bats with a substance such as paraffin, wax, etc.

The perceived benefits of cork bats are faster shifting, better timing, and longer hitting distance. Such accusations would certainly change the optics of Rose's 4,256 hits, if they don't eliminate him as the official MLB hit leader. Rose compiled his career number for 24 seasons (he played 95 games for Montreal in 1984, his 21st MLB season).

That said, MLB is unlikely to conduct an investigation into Jammer's claims, which occur 36 years after the fact. In that regard, Rose, who was kicked out of baseball for life in 1989 by then-commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti for betting on games as a player and manager, will likely retain MLB's record for success.

It remains to be seen whether Jammer's claims tarnish that brand, or further tarnish Rose's reputation.